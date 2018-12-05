Once again, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is being rumored with an NFL coaching vacancy. This time, with the Green Bay Packers.
Saban has won five national championships in the last nine seasons with the Crimson Tide - and has a sixth during his time with LSU - but is often criticized for his short stint in the NFL after leaving the Tigers in 2004.
In two seasons at the helm of the Miami Dolphins for the 2005 and 2006 seasons, Saban finished with a combined 15-17 record before heading back to college football and Tuscaloosa.
Also, he and the Dolphins notably did not sign then free agent Drew Brees, who went on to break multiple NFL records with the New Orleans Saints.
Now, some experts are suggesting the future hall of fame coach could return to the professional ranks.
The Packers let go head coach Mike McCarthy midseason after a 6-5-1 record and an embarrassing loss to the struggling Arizona Cardinals.
"Saban coaching the Packers could be the coach’s best shot at winning the Lombardi Trophy and QB Aaron Rodgers’s best opportunity at getting another," Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated writes.
The idea of pairing one the most accomplished coaches with a quarterback considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time makes sense.
However, Saban's name has been tied to the Browns, Colts, Giants and multiple other NFL franchises before, which he's never left for. He's also been associated with other college jobs, including the University of Texas.
In Dec. 2016, Saban was asked directly about the rumors of leaving Alabama, which he emphatically denied.
“I didn’t talk to one NFL team last year, they know who to call: Jimmy Sexton has been with me for a long time,” Saban said. “He calls me and says, ‘Are you interested?’ And I say no and that’s it. That’s as far as anything ever went with any team."
Saban is preparing to lead the top-ranked, and undefeated, Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive season and a shot at back-to-back national championships.
He's already passed legendary Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most titles in program and collegiate history.
So what's left for Saban to add to his resume?
A Super Bowl title?
"It’s all that’s left to do for the legendary coach, and there’s no better fit than this one," Jones writes.
The Packers do have other attractive elements to offer than a franchise like the Browns.
For one, they have Rodgers.
Two, the Packers have only missed the playoffs once - last season - since 2009. That would make for an easier path to the Super Bowl.
And third, the front office make up of the Packers is unique and attractive to a football guru like Saban.
"In Green Bay, he wouldn’t be the czar like Belichick," Jones said. "Both he and general manager Brian Gutekunst would report to de facto team owner Mark Murphy (as would executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.) The power structure there could work, though. Gutekunst is known as being easy to work with, and Saban would, at the very least, be given control of the 53-man roster in a power split similar to that in Atlanta and Seattle."