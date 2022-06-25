Chuck Laudermill shot an early-morning 68 and Danny Simoneaux matched that score later in the day, leaving the pair tied atop the leaderboard at 4-under par after the first round of the Baton Rouge Senior Open.
In all, seven players out of a 41-man field finished under par at Santa Maria golf course. One of those players, former LSU golfer Jim Adams, shot 70 to lead the super seniors, a division for golfers 65 and older.
Laudermill teed off in the first group of the day, a threesome that included Jeff Calloway and Darrell Lakvold. The group played fast and scored well. Calloway is in second place after shooting 70 while Lakvold shot 71.
Sunday’s final round pairing will feature Laudermill, Simoneaux and Calloway with a tee time of 9:10 a.m.
Simoneaux’s round was highlighted by the shot of the day, a wedge from the fairway that holed out for eagle at the par-4 10th.
“I had a gap wedge from 118 yards. It took one bounce and went in the hole,” Simoneaux said of the eagle.
After playing the front nine in 3 under, Simoneaux eventually worked his way to 6 under after making birdie at 14. Bogeys at 16 and 17 brought him back to 4 under, and he finished with a par at 18.
“I missed short putts at 16 and 17, and then a 6-foot birdie putt at 18, but I’m happy," Simoneaux said. "And, I get to play with two of my buddies (Laudermill and Calloway) tomorrow.”
Laudermill made four birdies and a bogey on the front nine, and went out in 33. On the back nine, he made eight pars to go with a birdie at 14.
Also shooting under par was Chad Braud with a 71. Along with Lakvold and David Knight, who shot 73, he will be part of a group teeing off at 9 a.m.
In the super senior division, Adams was accurate from tee to green but battled his putter at times. He made six birdies and four bogeys, three of which were three-putts. Adams dropped to even-par for the round after a bogey at 12 before bouncing back with birdies at 14 and 15.
“I had three three-putts, but then I made some nice ones, too,” said Adams, who played for LSU in the mid-70s. “The super senior tees for the par-5s were pretty short, so I was able to make three birdies there. I hit all of them in two.”
Lindsey Spiller trailed Adams by a stroke after shooting 71. Frank Schroeder and Bobby Bernard were tied for third at 76. Next were Jack Terry with a 77 and Gayle Sanchez at 78.
Scores from the first round of the Baton Rouge Senior Open at Santa Maria golf course.
Chuck Laudermill 68
Danny Simoneaux 68
Jeff Calloway 70
Darrell Lakvold 71
Chad Braud 71
David Knight 73
Dennis Brown 74
Danny Heyward 74
Charles Laird 75
Pat Lambert 75
Paul Castro 75
Super senior division
Jim Adams 70
Lindsey Spiller 71
Frank Schroeder 76
Bobby Bernard 76
Jack Terry 77
Gayle Sanchez 78