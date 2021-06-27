ZACHARY — Consistent golf turned out to be winning golf for Scott Haney at the BREC Senior Open golf tournament on Sunday.
Haney minimized his mistakes on his way to a round of 69 at Beaver Creek Golf Course. It was enough to overcome a three-shot defici, and post a winning total of 142, 2-under par for the 36-hole event.
“I just wanted to do the same thing (as on Saturday) — hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, and try to give myself some opportunities. That’s all you can do,” said Haney, 67, who shot a first-round 73.
Haney has been a fixture on the local amateur scene, having won seven times in the Baton Rouge Amatuer as well once in the Baton Rouge Open. His experience helped him stay focused even while practicing.
“I found something on the practice range and it worked,” Haney said. “I committed myself to a lot of the shots I hit, and I hit some pretty good ones. Yesterday, I didn’t commit to a few, and it cost me. It was a lot better today.”
Chad Braud, who led the tournament after shooting 70 on Saturday, was even-par through six holes. He bogeyed his next four holes, and went on to shoot 79. His total of 149 left him tied for 11th.
David Knight overcame a sore back to post Sunday's low-round with a 68. Knight made the turn at 3-under par and added birdies at 12 and 13 before making bogey at 18.
“Yesterday, I tried to use my regular swing,” said Knight of his first-round 76. “Today, I went with my ‘old man swing’, just short and straight, and shot 68. I managed it and it turned out pretty good.”
Knight’s round gave him an even-par 144, which tied him for second. Also at 144 was Dennis Brown, who had four birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 71 on Sunday.
Chris Leonard finished fourth at 145. His second-round 73 featured the best shot of the tournament. Playing in the same group as Haney, Leonard made a hole-in-one using a 6-iron at the 162-yard par-3 17th.
Chuck Laudermill began the day one-shot behind Braud, but a string of five mid-round bogeys led to a 79 as he slipped to 14th.
Les O’Neal won the Super Senior flight for golfers 65-and-older with a total of 6-over 150. O’Neal followed up his first-round 74 with a 76 and finished six shots ahead of Darrell Glasper.
Results from the Baton Rouge Senior Open at Beaver Creek Golf Course
Scott Haynie 73 69 - 142
David Knight 76 68 - 144
Dennis Brown 73 71 - 144
Chris Leonard 72 73 - 145
Jamie Lavigne 74 72 - 146
Jim Livingston 72 74 - 146
Danny Heyward 76 71 - 147
Nick Juniga 75 73 - 148
Wes Watts 74 74 - 148
John Henchy 74 74 - 148
Randall Little 73 76 - 149
Rex Cochran 72 77 - 149
Chad Braud 70 79 - 149
Chuck Laudermill 71 79 - 150
Danny Simoneaux 81 70 - 151
Lindsay Spiller 75 76 - 151
Super Senior flight
Les O’Neal 75 76 - 150
Darrell Glasper 77 79 - 156
Carroll Devillier 81 84 - 165