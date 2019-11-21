HAMMOND — There was no cruising off with the River Bell Trophy or the Southland Conference championship for Nicholls State this time.
The Colonels held off Southeastern Louisiana’s bid for victory when Sully Laiche recovered a fumble at the Nicholls State 1-yard line with 15 seconds left to escape Strawberry Stadium with a 28-27 victory Thursday.
The victory, in a hotly-contested game that featured three lead changes in the second half, gives Nicholls (8-4, 7-2 in league play) at least a share of the SLC title and a berth in the FCS playoffs. Central Arkansas can tie for the title with a victory Friday against Incarnate Word.
Last year, Nicholls won the River Bell and the SLC title outright with a 44-0 victory against SLU in Thibodaux.
“These guys are so resilient,” Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. “They kept coming back and fighting and fighting. They believed to the very end.
“This is what it’s all about, down to the last play. That’s the way it should be. Southeastern is definitely a playoff team.”
SLU (7-4, 6-3) was in position to avenge that loss after a pass interference penalty gave the Lions a first down at the Nicholls 2 with 27 seconds left. A 1-yard run by Devonte Williams, who scored three touchdowns, was followed by an SLU timeout with 21 seconds left.
Kelley, the Lions' 260-pound transfer quarterback and short yardage specialists, entered the game and tried the right side, but lost the ball as he reached for the goal line and was hit by defensive back Kevin Moore.
The margin of victory resulted from a missed extra point by SLU’s Bryce Broussard after the Lions broke a 21-all tie on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Chason Virgil to Austin Mitchell with 2:21 left.
Colonels quarterback Chase Fourcade, the 2018 SLC Offensive Player of the year, needed only three plays for the winning points. With 1:30 remaining he found Dai’Jean Dixon down the right sideline for his third touchdown hookup with Dixon, a 57-yard play. Gavin Lasseigne booted the extra point for the winning margin.
Fourcade completed 19 of 27 passes for 288 yards while Dixon caught nine for 190 yards and three TDs.
Virgil was 24 of 45 for 321 yards. Mitchell caught eight for 99 yards while Williams rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and caught eight passes for 63 yards, including a 2-yard scoring catch. Williams also returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Lions a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Colonels rallied to tie the game by halftime and took the lead on a 5-yard run by Julien Gums, his school-record 16th rushing touchdown of the season, in the third quarter. But the Lions answered to take the lead.
Virgil’s 47-yard pass to Lorenzo Nunez set up a 4-yard run by Williams to tie the game with 11:34 left. The Lions then got an interception and 19-yard return by freshman linebacker Dominic Lamm to put SLU in position for Virgil’s TD pass to Mitchell.
The Lions appeared ready to take a lead just before halftime after reaching the Colonels' 11-yard line. But the Lions eschewed a field goal after a timeout and Kelley was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 on the 12th play of the drive.