ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Competing for the first time with the largest sports departments in the United States, the staff of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune landed seven Associated Press Sports Editors Top 10 awards and two honorable mentions for its work in 2019, as judged by a national panel of sports editors and writers.
The Advocate and New Orleans Advocate had previously competed in the APSE’s Class B. This was the newspaper’s first year in the larger Class A, a result of the purchase of The Times-Picayune.
The haul included five Top 10s for writing, an unprecedented achievement in the history of the newspaper, regardless of classification.
In addition, the daily sports section was voted one of the 10 best in Class A, alongside newspapers such as The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune — and ahead of the Boston Globe, New York Times and Dallas Morning News, among others.
The Advocate and Times-Picayune also earned honorable mention for its Sunday sections, and for a special section previewing the LSU-Oklahoma national semifinal game.
In addition, The Advocate's website received a Top 10 honor in Class B for the second straight year.
LSU football beat writer Brooks Kubena led the way with three Top 10s. One was for breaking news, which focused on the ouster of then-athletic director Joe Alleva and the arrival of his replacement, Scott Woodward. Kubena also won a Top 10 award in the explanatory category, in which he detailed how changes in NCAA transfer rules have led to a de facto free agent wire in college athletics.
Kubena and Saints beat writer Amie Just were both honored with Top 10 finishes for beat writing. For that category, writers must submit a portfolio of five stories, including mandatory entries of breaking news, event coverage and enterprise.
Kubena also earned Top 10s in 2018 for beat writing and explanatory pieces.
Just, who joined The Advocate and Times-Picayune in July, had won two APSE Top 10s in beat writing and features while working for the Missoulian in Missoula, Montana, in 2018.
Staff writer John Simerman won a Top 10 in the investigative category. His winning entry shed light on a growing, unregulated racehorses-for-ransom scheme in Louisiana. It was the second Top 10 for Simerman, who also contributed to The Advocate’s breaking news coverage of the death of former Saints player Will Smith in 2016.
This year’s haul continues a long string of success for The Advocate, which won a “Grand Slam” in Class B last winter for Top 10s in daily, Sunday and special sections, as well as a Top 10 website.
Since 2013, The Advocate has earned 38 Top 10 awards and eight honorable mentions in the annual APSE contest.
Re-read the Advocate's award-winning work:
Brooks Kubena's beat reporting portfolio:
Texas A&M AD Scott Woodward will replace Joe Alleva at LSU, sources say
The streak is over! LSU outpunches Alabama to take command of SEC with win in Tuscaloosa
In the era of the NCAA transfer portal, roster management is changing: 'It's like free agency'
LSU's Joe Burrow is the 'most competitive human on the planet.' The Tigers will go as far as he can take them.
What is the Run-Pass Option? A deep dive into LSU football's new offense
Amie Just's beat writing portfolio:
Saints QB Drew Brees to have surgery to repair torn ligament in thumb, expected to miss 6 weeks
Drew Brees' early return, Teddy Bridgewater's superb relief show Saints' moxie in win vs. Cardinals
How is Drew Brees brushing his teeth already? A look inside the Saints QB's procedure
For Demario Davis, it was faith that saved this Saints linebacker: 'My heart changed'
For 12 Saints, hundreds in NFL camps, small-school road makes for uphill climb: 'Patience is key'
John Simerman's investigative story:
Brooks Kubena's enterprise story:
Brooks Kubena's breaking news story: