My grandfather and Hank Aaron knew each other, so I once attended Aaron's birthday party. For a boy from Atlanta, it was like meeting God.

No greater player has come through the city. He remains to this day the most accomplished athlete in Atlanta's history, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame who's still, in our minds, the true home run king.

But more than that, Aaron transcended baseball, becoming an American icon for his role in the Civil Rights movement. He withstood thousands of racist letters and death threats as he approached Babe Ruth’s career home run record, and he did it with grace.

The night Aaron broke the career home run record on April 8, 1974, Dodgers radio announcer Vin Scully said, "What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South."

We felt his loss just as much Friday. Aaron died at 86 years old, and the news reverberated. Through baseball. Through Atlanta. Through the country and the world.

One of the greatest baseball players of all-time, Aaron hit 755 career home runs — a mark that stood until Barry Bonds technically broke it in 2007 — and recorded 2,297 RBIs, still the most in major league history. He ranks third all-time in hits (3,771) and would still have more than 3,000 if you removed all his home runs.

As Aaron neared Ruth’s home run record of 714, he received a growing number of death threats and hate mail from people who didn’t want to see a Black man break the mark. At times, thousands of letters arrived a day. He kept them his entire life, but he never lashed back at the people who wrote to him saying they wanted him dead. He rose above the hatred.

As someone who grew up in Atlanta and whose family had a loose connection to him, Aaron occupied my text messages and calls Friday. Some of my family members felt like they needed to do something, but they didn’t know what, hindered by the pandemic. We mourned and wore Braves gear.

Other people back home must have felt the same way. The local news broadcast featured Hank Aaron and weather. One man went to the location where Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium once stood. The original home of the Braves when the team moved from Milwaukee in 1966, all that remains is a section of the fence in left-center field and a plaque commemorating where Aaron's record-breaking 715th home run sailed above it. The man laid poinsettias at the base of the fence.

My grandfather, who helped design Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, knew Aaron through his second wife, Billye. When she met Aaron, Billye had a daughter from her first marriage. She was named Ceci for my grandfather, Cecil. He was her godfather.

When Billye married Aaron, my grandfather said, “I wonder if that makes me his godfan?”

Aaron later adopted Ceci. My family remained close to Billye. They attended Ceci’s wedding, sitting behind Billye and Aaron, and occasionally ate lunch with her. They interacted with Aaron through social events. As much as they knew his wife, Aaron was like royalty.

By the time I was born in 1996, Turner Field had replaced Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. We often went to Braves games, and as we entered the gates, a giant photo of Aaron's most famous home run welcomed us into the ballpark. We passed the commemorative fence every time we parked before games, a reminder of what Aaron accomplished and what he went through to get there.

The night of Aaron’s birthday party, I wore a Braves jersey. I was probably 7 years old. I don’t remember much from that night other than intense anticipation. Decades after Aaron received death threats, a White boy buzzed about the sheer idea of meeting him.

At some point, my younger brother and I posed for a photo with Aaron. He placed his hands on my shoulders, looked down and smiled.

My parents framed the picture for me. To this day, I keep it displayed in my room back home next to an autographed baseball.

He was kind and gracious, forever our true home run king.