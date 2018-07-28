GRAND ISLE – Results from Saturday’s final day of the 90th Annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo at Sand Dollar Marina. Results are listed in pounds and ounces.
TARPON DIVISION
Tarpon: 1, Guy P. Cenac, “Blue Monkey,” 208-14 (rodeo record); 2, Bill Price, Bourg, 149-06; 3, Drew LeBlanc, Broussard, 141-14; 4, Zach Dominique, Lafayette, 107-14; 5, Hayden Hawthorne, Houma, 94-04.
Tarpon Tag and Release: 1, “Rock & Roll” (Capt. John DeBlieux), 300 points; 2, “Built Tough” (Capt. Raleigh Robichaux), 200 points; 3, “Climax” (Capt. Lance Crochet, 200 points; 4, “Coon Pop” (Capt. “Coon” Schouest), 200 points; 5, R&R,” (Capt. Richard Hawthorne), 100 points.
First Tarpon Weighed: Guy P. Cenac, Houma
BIG GAME DIVISION
Blue Marlin: None submitted
Dolphin: 1, Brian Billeaud, New Iberia, 35-02; 2, Scott Adams, Marrero, 28-04; 3, Daniel Thibodeaux, Prairieville, 23-00.
Yellowfin tuna: 1, Charles Higgins, Baton Rouge, 154-12; 2, Tyler Smith, Denham Springs, 108-14; 3, Jack Bryant, Harahan. 94-12.
Blackfin tuna: 1, Lance Williams, Covington, 24-10; 2, Jonathan Scully, Morgan City, 24-04; 3, Michael Naquin, Clinton, 24-00.
Wahoo: 1, Lance Williams, Covington, 55-0; 2, Lester Scheilinger, Slidell, 34-8; 3, Keith Meyers, Sunset, 34-6.
Big Game Tag-and-Release: 1, Austin Settoon “Liquid Cargo,: 500 points; 2, Beau Bankston “Blue Line,” 500 points; 3, Blake Quinlivan “Lolita,” 500 points; 4, Hunter Myer “Fleur De Lis,” 200 points; 5, Chandler Johnson, “Blue Line,” 60 points.
Best All-Angler Big-Game Division: Lance Williams, Covington
SHORELINE DIVISION
Amberjack: Season closed
Barracuda: 1. Melvin Richard, Metairie, 27-0; 2, Dean Blanchard, Grand Isle, 24-2; 3, Ben Katzeneyer, Baton Rouge, 22-0.
Bluefish: 1, Maggie Dowdy, Cut Off, 4-0; 2, Chase Groger, Denham Springs, 2-14; 3, Chase Groger, Denham Springs, 2-14.
Bonito: 1, Cason Maggio, Prairieville, 17-0; 2, Alvin Melancon, Luling, 16-10; 3, Joshua Jordan, St. Martinville, 16-2.
Cobia: 1, John Munnerlyn, New Iberia, 55-6; 2, Martin Castjohn, Metairie, 48-10; 3, Michael Rispone, Central, 47-6.
Croaker: 1, Andrew Boughman, Houma, 3-10; 2, Joseph Latino, Donaldsonville, 3-2; 3, Jimmy Plauche’, Baton Rouge, 2-2.
Drum: 1, Jacob Babin, Raceland, 48-12; 2, Ronnie Eschete, Thibodaux, 38-4; 3, Joshua Naquin, Houma, 33-12.
Flounder: 1, Gam Gammage, Sewanne, Ga., 3-04; 2, Gary Kinler, Luling, 2-0; 3, Matt Rodrigue, New Orleans, 1-06.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Chad Hebert, Raceland, 6-0; 2, Roy Hogan, Des Allemands, 5-10; 3, Chad Hebert, Raceland, 4-12.
Grouper: 1, David Rabalais Lake Charles, 94-6; 2, Kevin Hatcher, Donaldsonville, 91-6; 3, Ryan LeBlanc, Plaquemine, 86-2.
Jack crevalle: 1, Jack Kinler, Luling, 25-2; 2, Chandler Jackson, Baton Rouge, 25-0; 3, Mark Eberts, Mandeville, 24-14.
King mackerel: 1, Melvin Richard, Metairie, 48-12; 2, Melvin Richard, Metairie, 35-12; 3, Andy Eymard, Cut Off, 35-8.
Spanish mackerel: 1, Ivy St Romain, Morgan City, 4-14; 2, Armando Perry, Lafayette, 3-12; Tommy Vidrine, Grand Isle, 3-8.
Mangrove snapper: 1, Roger Dowdy Jr., Cut Off, 11-8; 2, Cooper Katzenmeyer, Baton Rouge, 11-2; 3, Josh Dussan, Pontchatoula, 10-8.
Red snapper: 1, Michelle Ponder, Luling, 24-4; 2, Michael Naquin, Clinton, 24-2; 3, Mary Doiron, Morgan City, 24-2.
Redfish: 1, Grant Lynch, Talledega, Ala., 33-6; 2, Malcom Torres, New Orleans, 30-14; 3, Michael White, Paradis, 30-4.
Redfish Stringer: 1, Kerry Melancon, New Orleans, 40-0 (rodeo record); 2, Gary Wilson, Mandeville, 33-4; 3, Maurice Daquin, Lafitte, 29-2.
Sheepshead: 1, Mark Harmon, Boutte, 6-4; 2, Joe Wrubleski, Metairie, 5-12; 3, Joe Wrubleski, Metairie, 5-6.
Spadefish: 1, “Lil” Beau Grafton, Thibodaux, 6-4; 2 Mark Johnson, Prairieville, 5-2; 3, Lynn Thibodaux, Iowa, 4-8.
Speckled trout: 1, Tommy Vidrine, Grand Isle. 5-4; 2, Ryan Clement, Thibodaux, 4-12; 3, Steve Ashy Sr., Lafayette, 4-4.
Tripletail: 1, Michael Naquin, Clinton, 4-4; 2, Michael Naquin, Clinton 3-2.
White Trout: 1, James Creamer, Summit, N.J., 2-8; 2, Jackson Duhe, Lutcher, 2-0; 3, Sydney Kelley, Grand Isle, 1-0.
Best All-Around Anger Inside Division: Chad Hebert, Raceland
Best All-Around Angler Shoreline Division: Melvin Richard, Metairie
Childrens’ Division
Hardhead Catfish: 1. Dexter Hebert, 2-6, Raceland; 2. Spencer Armstrong, 2-4, Golden Meadow; 3.
Larson Sequeira, 2-4, Harahan
White Trout: 1. Madison Soudelier, 0-12, Golden Meadow; 2. Madison Soudelier, 0-10; Golden Meadow; 3.
Grant Gibbens, 0-10, Thibodaux.
Speckled trout: 1. Madison Pierre, 3-10, Brusly; 2. Alaina Cifero, 3-2, Ventress; 3. Mason Pierre, 3-2, Brusly.
Redfish (under 27 inches): 1. Grayson Hebert, 6-2, Raceland; 2. Grayson Hebert, 6-0, Raceland; 3. Grayson Hebert, 5-12, Raceland.
Channel Mullet: 1. Kaden Elliot, 0-14, Des Allemands; 2. Mason Pierre, 0-14, Brusly; 3. Ethan Koch, 0-12,
Flounder: 1. Beaux Carville, 0-10, Plaquemine; 2. Grayson Hebert 0-2, 3. Carsyn Rivers, 0-2, Marrero.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1. Wyatt Guilbeau, 6-6, Golden Meadow; 2. Sophia Guilbeau, 5-4, Golden Meadow; 3. Spencer Armstrong, 5-0, Golden Meadow.
Croaker: 1. Clara Yarborough, 0-10, Baton Rouge; 2. Clara Yarborough, 0-8, Baton Rouge; 3. Clara Yarborough, 0-8, Baton Rouge.