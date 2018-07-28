NO.tarponrodeo.072918.016
People look at the top fish caught during the 90th annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo at the Sand Dollar Marina in Grand Isle, La., Saturday, July 28, 2018.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

GRAND ISLE – Results from Saturday’s final day of the 90th Annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo at Sand Dollar Marina. Results are listed in pounds and ounces.

TARPON DIVISION

Tarpon: 1, Guy P. Cenac, “Blue Monkey,” 208-14 (rodeo record); 2, Bill Price, Bourg, 149-06; 3, Drew LeBlanc, Broussard, 141-14; 4, Zach Dominique, Lafayette, 107-14; 5, Hayden Hawthorne, Houma, 94-04.

Tarpon Tag and Release: 1, “Rock & Roll” (Capt. John DeBlieux), 300 points; 2, “Built Tough” (Capt. Raleigh Robichaux), 200 points; 3, “Climax” (Capt. Lance Crochet, 200 points; 4, “Coon Pop” (Capt. “Coon” Schouest), 200 points; 5, R&R,” (Capt. Richard Hawthorne), 100 points.

First Tarpon Weighed: Guy P. Cenac, Houma

BIG GAME DIVISION

Blue Marlin: None submitted

Dolphin: 1, Brian Billeaud, New Iberia, 35-02; 2, Scott Adams, Marrero, 28-04; 3, Daniel Thibodeaux, Prairieville, 23-00.

Yellowfin tuna: 1, Charles Higgins, Baton Rouge, 154-12; 2, Tyler Smith, Denham Springs, 108-14; 3, Jack Bryant, Harahan. 94-12.

Blackfin tuna: 1, Lance Williams, Covington, 24-10; 2, Jonathan Scully, Morgan City, 24-04; 3, Michael Naquin, Clinton, 24-00.

Wahoo: 1, Lance Williams, Covington, 55-0; 2, Lester Scheilinger, Slidell, 34-8; 3, Keith Meyers, Sunset, 34-6.

Big Game Tag-and-Release: 1, Austin Settoon “Liquid Cargo,: 500 points; 2, Beau Bankston “Blue Line,” 500 points; 3, Blake Quinlivan “Lolita,” 500 points; 4, Hunter Myer “Fleur De Lis,” 200 points; 5, Chandler Johnson, “Blue Line,” 60 points.

Best All-Angler Big-Game Division: Lance Williams, Covington

SHORELINE DIVISION

Amberjack: Season closed

Barracuda: 1. Melvin Richard, Metairie, 27-0; 2, Dean Blanchard, Grand Isle, 24-2; 3, Ben Katzeneyer, Baton Rouge, 22-0.

Bluefish: 1, Maggie Dowdy, Cut Off, 4-0; 2, Chase Groger, Denham Springs, 2-14; 3, Chase Groger, Denham Springs, 2-14.

Bonito: 1, Cason Maggio, Prairieville, 17-0; 2, Alvin Melancon, Luling, 16-10; 3, Joshua Jordan, St. Martinville, 16-2.

Cobia: 1, John Munnerlyn, New Iberia, 55-6; 2, Martin Castjohn, Metairie, 48-10; 3, Michael Rispone, Central, 47-6.

Croaker: 1, Andrew Boughman, Houma, 3-10; 2, Joseph Latino, Donaldsonville, 3-2; 3, Jimmy Plauche’, Baton Rouge, 2-2.

Drum: 1, Jacob Babin, Raceland, 48-12; 2, Ronnie Eschete, Thibodaux, 38-4; 3, Joshua Naquin, Houma, 33-12.

Flounder: 1, Gam Gammage, Sewanne, Ga., 3-04; 2, Gary Kinler, Luling, 2-0; 3, Matt Rodrigue, New Orleans, 1-06.

Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Chad Hebert, Raceland, 6-0; 2, Roy Hogan, Des Allemands, 5-10; 3, Chad Hebert, Raceland, 4-12.

Grouper: 1, David Rabalais Lake Charles, 94-6; 2, Kevin Hatcher, Donaldsonville, 91-6; 3, Ryan LeBlanc, Plaquemine, 86-2.

Jack crevalle: 1, Jack Kinler, Luling, 25-2; 2, Chandler Jackson, Baton Rouge, 25-0; 3, Mark Eberts, Mandeville, 24-14.

King mackerel: 1, Melvin Richard, Metairie, 48-12; 2, Melvin Richard, Metairie, 35-12; 3, Andy Eymard, Cut Off, 35-8.

Spanish mackerel: 1, Ivy St Romain, Morgan City, 4-14; 2, Armando Perry, Lafayette, 3-12; Tommy Vidrine, Grand Isle, 3-8.

Mangrove snapper: 1, Roger Dowdy Jr., Cut Off, 11-8; 2, Cooper Katzenmeyer, Baton Rouge, 11-2; 3, Josh Dussan, Pontchatoula, 10-8.

Red snapper: 1, Michelle Ponder, Luling, 24-4; 2, Michael Naquin, Clinton, 24-2; 3, Mary Doiron, Morgan City, 24-2.

Redfish: 1, Grant Lynch, Talledega, Ala., 33-6; 2, Malcom Torres, New Orleans, 30-14; 3, Michael White, Paradis, 30-4.

Redfish Stringer: 1, Kerry Melancon, New Orleans, 40-0 (rodeo record); 2, Gary Wilson, Mandeville, 33-4; 3, Maurice Daquin, Lafitte, 29-2.

Sheepshead: 1, Mark Harmon, Boutte, 6-4; 2, Joe Wrubleski, Metairie, 5-12; 3, Joe Wrubleski, Metairie, 5-6.

Spadefish: 1, “Lil” Beau Grafton, Thibodaux, 6-4; 2 Mark Johnson, Prairieville, 5-2; 3, Lynn Thibodaux, Iowa, 4-8.

Speckled trout: 1, Tommy Vidrine, Grand Isle. 5-4; 2, Ryan Clement, Thibodaux, 4-12; 3, Steve Ashy Sr., Lafayette, 4-4.

Tripletail: 1, Michael Naquin, Clinton, 4-4; 2, Michael Naquin, Clinton 3-2.

White Trout: 1, James Creamer, Summit, N.J., 2-8; 2, Jackson Duhe, Lutcher, 2-0; 3, Sydney Kelley, Grand Isle, 1-0.

Best All-Around Anger Inside Division: Chad Hebert, Raceland

Best All-Around Angler Shoreline Division: Melvin Richard, Metairie

Childrens’ Division

Hardhead Catfish: 1. Dexter Hebert, 2-6, Raceland; 2. Spencer Armstrong, 2-4, Golden Meadow; 3. 

Larson Sequeira, 2-4, Harahan

White Trout: 1. Madison Soudelier, 0-12, Golden Meadow; 2. Madison Soudelier, 0-10; Golden Meadow; 3. 

Grant Gibbens, 0-10, Thibodaux.

Speckled trout: 1. Madison Pierre, 3-10, Brusly; 2. Alaina Cifero, 3-2, Ventress; 3. Mason Pierre, 3-2, Brusly.

Redfish (under 27 inches): 1. Grayson Hebert, 6-2, Raceland; 2. Grayson Hebert, 6-0, Raceland; 3. Grayson Hebert, 5-12, Raceland.

Channel Mullet: 1. Kaden Elliot, 0-14, Des Allemands; 2. Mason Pierre, 0-14, Brusly; 3. Ethan Koch, 0-12, 

Flounder: 1. Beaux Carville, 0-10, Plaquemine; 2. Grayson Hebert 0-2, 3. Carsyn Rivers, 0-2, Marrero.

Gafftopsail Catfish: 1. Wyatt Guilbeau, 6-6, Golden Meadow; 2. Sophia Guilbeau, 5-4, Golden Meadow; 3. Spencer Armstrong, 5-0, Golden Meadow.

Croaker: 1. Clara Yarborough, 0-10, Baton Rouge; 2. Clara Yarborough, 0-8, Baton Rouge; 3. Clara Yarborough, 0-8, Baton Rouge.

