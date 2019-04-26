Playing Thursday, both before and after a 7½-hour weather delay, was a huge advantage for half of the 80-team field in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
While the conditions were better with little to no wind to contend with and greens softened by a total of 2½ inches of rain from two storms that swept across the TPC Louisiana course on Thursday, Friday’s tougher conditions didn’t bother some players.
That was the case for Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley, who didn’t get on the course Thursday and finally got their chance Friday under warm, sunny skies and windy conditions.
They survived, however, playing 36 holes in about 10 hours. They posted a 9-under 63 in their first round of four-ball and came back for a 5-under 67 in foursomes, giving them a 14-under 130 total and a one-shot lead.
They held a one-shot lead over four teams, three of whom were still out on the course when second-round play was suspended because of darkness at 7:36 p.m. The 40 teams that still have to complete their second round will return at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The round is expected to be finished by about 11 a.m. when PGA Tour officials will cut the field to the low 35 teams and ties. The third round is expected to start around noon with the leaders teeing off at approximately 2 p.m.
Russell Knox and Brian Stuard also played 36 holes Friday, shooting a 10-under 62 and a 3-under 69 for a 13-under 131 total.
The teams of Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, and Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini were also at 13-under. Gay/Sabbatini were through 13 holes, Stallings/Mullinax had finished nine and Kisner/Brown had completed four holes.
Despite their long day, Malnati and Hurley are in good shape after not making the cut here a year ago.
Malnati said a change in strategy has paid off after not doing much planning going into last year’s event.
“Yeah, last year we pretty much did our own thing,” he said Friday. “We do this 51 weeks a year, so it was like, ‘Let’s not change too much. I’ll work with my caddie, you work with your caddie.’
“This year, we tried to embrace the team concept,” Malnati added. “We talked about shots together and we kind of planned together sort of. But, two minds are better than one.”
As a result, they learned two things: It was more fun Friday and, more importantly, it worked.
Hurley agreed.
“Absolutely, I think any time two players can talk about a shot, you’re going to come up with a better solution than just one player,” he said. “So there was obviously a lot of things going on with the wind out there today.”
But they conquered that problem with their teamwork, Hurley said.
“We were just talking about where we wanted to leave (approach shots) them, where the best putt was, how much the wind was going to affect it. Those kinds of things.”
All in all, it was a good day overall even if it was a long one.
“We’d love to have a couple putts back late on our second nine in the second round,” Hurley said. “But playing 36 holes and stuff, the greens definitely got kind of scruffy a little bit and it was harder to make putts.
“But we’re super-thrilled with pretty much every shot I think we hit today.”