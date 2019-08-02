Morris Claiborne has yet to sign with an NFL team this offseason despite being one of the top players available at the cornerback position.
The reason for this, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is the former LSU Tiger facing a 4-game suspension linked to Claiborne violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Veteran CB Mo Claiborne, one of the top unsigned players, is facing a 4-game suspension for violations of the substance abuse policy, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s appealing and it could be reduced. This would explain why a player as proven as he is would remain a FA.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2019
Rapoport said Claiborne is appealing the suspension in an attempt to get it reduced, which could explain why he remains a free agent.
Claiborne, who was selected as the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, played in 15 games for the New York Jets last season, starting in all 15 of them. He accumulated 2 interceptions, 14 passes defended and a defensive touchdown on the season to go along with 57 total tackles (44 solo, 13 assisted).
He played at LSU from 2009-2011, earning the 2011 Jim Thorpe Award, the 2011 SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award and was a 2011 consensus All-American.