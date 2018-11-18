Les Miles is officially back in college football.

The former LSU coach will be formally introduced as the next head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday, Kansas athletic director Jeff Long announced.

Miles, 65, will receive a five-year, $2,775,000 per-year contract at Kansas, and he will be formally introduced at a 5 p.m. news conference. He has a 142-55 overall coaching record in 16 seasons, and he won the 2007 BCS national championship at LSU

"I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the KU football program," Miles said in a news release. "We will bring Jayhawk football back and we will do it with outstanding coaches, tremendous student-athletes of character and ability and an unrelenting drive for excellence. My family and I cannot wait to be a part of the KU family!"

Miles was reported as the frontrunner for the Kansas job in early November after Kansas athletic director Jeff Long announced that David Beaty would be fired at the end of the season. Beaty has a 6-40 record in four seasons, and the Jayhawks are 3-8 with their final game of the season approaching on Nov. 3 against Texas.

Kansas has not had a winning record since 2008, when it finished 8-5, and Long is hoping Miles will be the catalyst to bring Kansas back to its success in the mid-2000s, when former coach Mark Mangino once led the Jayhawks to a 12-1 season and an Orange Bowl victory in 2007.

Mangino resigned in 2009 after the school conducted an investigation surrounding his alleged mistreatment of players.

Since then, the Kansas football program has existed below mediocrity, going 18-89 (16.8 win percentage) in nine seasons under four different head coaches.

"Les Miles is exactly what we need for our program right now," Long said in a news release. "His national reputation as a great recruiter and as a coach who student-athletes love playing for will enable us to break the cycle and return a winning tradition to the Kansas Jayhawks. We are thrilled to have Les and his family as Jayhawks."

Reports of Miles and Kansas finalizing a deal first surfaced Friday, just one day removed from Miles and LSU reaching a settlement to close out his final contract with the Tigers and free him up to pursue the Kansas job.

Miles was fired after a 2-2 start in 2016, when he was still owed about $9.6 million on his contract. That $9.6 million was to be paid out over a six-year period.

LSU and Miles agreed to a lump-sum settlement for $1.5 million of the remaining $6.5 million he was owed through 2023.

“It’s time for both parties to move forward,” LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said in a Thursday news release regarding the settlement. “One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn’t a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that and Coach Miles and his representatives also were ready. It was a mutually agreed upon goal and a very positive process from beginning to end.”

Miles finished with a record of 114-34 at LSU, a 77.0 winning percentage — tops among LSU coaches since the school joined the Southeastern Conference in 1933. He was 62-28 in SEC games, a winning percentage of 68.9, and he led the Tigers to a bowl game in each of his 11 full seasons.

Former LSU running back Jacob Hester said Friday that Miles' credentials are "outstanding," saying that since the 'Mad Hatter' has hosted his own podcast, began a career in movie acting and starred in Dos Equis commercials, "he's never gotten out of the spotlight."

"How the heck can you keep a guy like that on the sidelines for too long?" said former LSU running back Jacob Hester, who was on Miles' 2007 national championship team and hosts 'Hangin With Hester' on 104.5-FM ESPN. "Obviously, (it would) be a rebuild (at Kansas), an uphill battle, but just talking to him before — knowing his passion of wanting to get back into the coaching realm — he'll be fired up about it."