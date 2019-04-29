LAS VEGAS — Having been a tournament official, I can attest it can be a thankless job that involves not only people, but in this day and age mechanisms that make your tournament information easy to work with.
In others words computer technology and software programs.
I am here with a large group from the Baton Rouge-NOLA-Lafayette area that always on the last weekend of April bowls in the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships. This year’s event, for the second time, is being held at the South Point Casino Bowling Plaza, a 60-lane arena setting, which compliments the casino’s 64 lane center that is not surprisingly a very popular site for senior leagues during the day and all kind of leagues at night.
The Bowling Plaza gives South Point a site to conduct tournaments and will be the site of many Open and Women’s Championships over the next dozen-plus years, as USBC announced this week an extension of the South Point contract to 2033.
Here is where computer technology and software programs come into play in our Vegas visit.
Since Thursday or Friday there have been minor issues with the scoring screens above the lanes at South Point. Whether this was a South Point problem, a USBC problem or both, there was some kind of hardware issue. It reared its head in extreme fashion Sunday, when teams for the 7 a.m. (local time) double and singles shifts started 70 minutes late with six pairs having their scored kept by hand.
Which raises the ultimate question —- How many of you bowlers actually remember how to keep a bowling score these days?
For those of you who remember the 2005, 2012 and 2017 events at the Raising Cane’s River Center, the scores are computer programmed to giant screens above the lanes. Those were a temporary setup each time at the River Center while this is a permanent scoring system at South Point.
Our 11 a.m. shift (we won’t discuss scores) didn’t start until 1 p.m. and the 2:30 p.m. shift of doubles and singles didn’t start until after 5 p.m. The 7 p.m. team shift didn’t bowl until 9:20 p.m. and that meant the infamous 10:45 p.m. shift of doubles/singles started at about 1 a.m. and finished a little after 5 a.m.
Ugh. And it all continues every day until July. But the good news is by the 1 a.m. shift, the problem had been found and scoring was back in business and Monday the tournament rolled as close to time as it could ever be.
In fairness, the USBC did everything they could. They sent out, in part, this note on Facebook: “Attention bowlers: On April 27-28, the USBC Open Championships experienced a hardware failure affecting the scoring system and display for part of the venue. Tournament staff has stepped in to score the impacted lanes by hand. We are working with our technology partners to resolve the issue between squads, however, this is creating significant delays for all squads …
“We are very sorry for this experience and will be providing complimentary entry to the 2020 Open Championships to the teams on the delayed squads ...”
Now what impressed me on our squad, some four pairs each side of the two 30-lane bays were affected, when tournament director Duane Hagen came through to each set of lanes and individually talked to bowlers and told them about the decision for a free entry for next year’s event. He didn’t have to do that. He said they would email the details to team captains. I thought he deserves some credit to take the time to come out and walk through and talk to all the bowlers.
There have been many who have railed at some of Executive Director Chad Murphy’s decisions regarding USBC events, but there he was in the midst of all the scoring issues, hand scoring a pair of lanes for the bowlers three pairs down from us. Chad, you get a lot of credit for doing something like that.
Things happen in tournaments. It’s the nature of the event. Now whether this tops the over 16-hour evacuation of the River Center at the 2005 Open when there was the Memorial Day train derailment across the street, I don’t know. But I do know there was late night/early morning bowling to get things back on track just like there was back then.
Remember the event, and everyone wonders what it will look like by then, returns to Baton Rouge in 2025.
Spare notes/honor roll
Congrats to the Tulane and Louisiana Tech women’s bowling programs for finishing in the top 25 in the final National Tenpin Coaches Association poll of the season. National champion Stephen F. Austin was No. 1 with Tulane finishing No. 14 and Louisiana Tech No. 22.
On the honor roll, Troy Cedotal led things with an 800 with a 278 game, while Ian Widdick shot 799 with a 300 game. Mary Mansur had the best women’s score of 732 (268), while Philip O’Neill led the youth with a 689. Steve McIntyre rolled 757 and Patsy Dew 606 in the senior leagues. … Henry Dixon bowled his first 300 game and Juan Coston, Jr., added to his perfect game total in a 757 set. Jerry Conard and Craig Santangelo both just missed with 299 games.
Heading back to Baton Rouge and we’ll have more bowling news on May 14. Until then, good luck and good bowling.