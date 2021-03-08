The first of the state tournaments for 2021 concluded recently at Circle Bowl, and a familiar name was the all-events winner in this year’s Louisiana women’s championship event.
Mary Mansur added to her haul of titles over the years by taking the state scratch title with a nine-game total of 2,042, which comes out to just a tick under a 227 average. Baton Rouge’s Sarah Broussard just missed hitting the 2,000 mark with a strong second score of 1,981 (right at a 218 average).
Broussard won the scratch singles title in the state with a 714 series. She edged Tiffany Blackwell with 699 and Mansur with 698. Broussard also won the scratch doubles title with Karen Battaglia with a 1,296 score; Broussard also shot over 700 in that set.
Harleigh Price from Morgan City won the handicap all-events with 2,237.
The team champions are the Bowling Beauties from the Monroe area with the Lafayette Hanging in There team in second. The Lafayette duo of Hailie Savoie and Dorothy Duhon won the handicap doubles with a 1,446 total with Mary Wade-Jones from the Northwest association taking handicap singles with a 783.
The complete payouts and cashiers can be found at the Louisiana State USBC page on Facebook.
Handicap doubles
Sumner Taylor hosted another of the fabulous events he has been putting on in the past several months. The handicap doubles event at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge was another success with 259 entries for the two-day event, which means 33 spots were paid off.
The top prize of $1,800 was surprisingly decided in the very first shift when Tyler Wright and Juan Coston Jr. combined for a 1,555 total. Wright had games of 260-268-300 for an impressive 828 set while Coston had a 268 final game for a 727 series.
Despite that great bowling, the winning margin was only 24 pins, as Nicholas Cocurullo and Michelle Loisel finished at 1,531 for the $1,200 second prize. Loisel posted a 537 series off a 139 average.
Aron Delacerda-Zach Baer and Lindzy Waites-Steven Alfutis tied for third at 1520.
First power rankings
The LHSAA first bowling power rankings are out, and while it has its critics and, in some cases deservedly so, they are what we have to work with. For now, Central is first with Central LaFourche second and Catholic of Baton Rouge third in the boys. If the boys rankings don’t change much from here, there are going to be some pretty crazy second round pairings in the playoffs that many would have been expecting in the final rounds.
The girls side has Archbishop Chapelle, Central LaFourche and St. Amant as the clear-cut top three with ratings all over 12.
Spare notes
A couple of more weeks of big bowling events are coming up with the March edition of the Sue Braud BR Singles set for Circle Bowl this Saturday and Sunday. The entries are being accepted at BowlTheBR.com. This tournament has such a rich history of several decades, and someone will get to add their name to that list.
Believe it or not, Taylor has another tournament coming up that really is going to be interesting — the Shamrock Scratch Trio event March 21 at Tangi Lanes in Hammond. The one-day event has a limited field of 24 lanes with a potential first prize of $3,600.
Finally again, we must send condolences to the many friends and the family of longtime bowling proprietor Randy LeBlanc, who passed away last month. Randy was a Baton Rouge native who managed bowling centers in Baton Rouge and for many years Lafayette Lanes in Lafayette. He was a well-deserved member of the Southern Bowling Congress, Louisiana and Lafayette Bowling Association Halls of Fame.
And it was quite a shock to learn of the passing Friday from COVID-19 of ball designer and legendary bowling instructor Mo Pinel. We had seen a lot of Mo around Baton Rouge since he came here during the women’s championships in 2017 and he was so full of ideas and thoughts about the game. It was most impressive to see the PBA offer a moment of silence Sunday before the World Series of Bowling began for this ambassador of the sport.
Back again March 23. Until then as always, good luck and good bowling.