Southeastern Louisiana wide receiver Austin Mitchell liked the way beating Houston Baptist felt last week, espeically because it stopped a two-game losing streak.
With last-place Stephen F. Austin coming to Hammond for a 4 p.m. game Saturday, he doesn’t intend for himself and his teammates to take their foot off the gas.
“Going into this game our backs are against the wall in order to make a playoff berth,” Mitchell said. “We’re not going to come into it looking like it’s an automatic win. We are coming into it with a purpose, like we come into every game the rest of the season. If we stay focused and locked in, we’re going to finish strong.”
The Lions (4-3, 3-2 Southland Conference) are tied for fourth with Nicholls State behind Central Arkansas (4-1), Incarnate Word and Sam Houston State (both 4-2). The Lions close with road games at Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian before hosting Nicholls in the season finale, but this week’s opponent looks dangerous to coach Frank Scelfo.
“They’re evolving,” Scelfo said. ““They’re a dangerous team. The first five games you see them trying to find their identity. The last three they’ve found it and are starting to become more consistent. Their receivers are as good as anybody we’ve played. They’ve got to grow up along the way. I don’t want it to be this Saturday.”
SFA is tied for last in conference play with Houston Baptist and Northwestern State. The Lumberjacks have only five seniors among their 22 starters on offense and defense.
The Lumberjacks are last in scoring offense (23.6 points per game), total offense (364.1 yards per game) and second to last in scoring defense (37.2) and total defense (471.8). Opponents are averaging 209.8 yards rushing per game, which puts SFA at the bottom of the team rush-defense rankings by 32.7 yards per game.
Offensively, the Lumberjacks are led by running back Da’Leon Ward, the SLC’s third-leading rusher with 471 yards on 125 carries. Quarterback Trae Self sixth in SLC with 2,049 yards and nine TD passes. Freshman Xavier Gipson leads the receiving group with 29 catches for 525 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also dangerous on kickoff returns.
One of SFA’s best weapons is its field-goal kicker, senior Storm Ruiz. He's second in the league with 67 points and has hit 16 of 21 field goal attempts.
“They get it to the receivers,” Scelfo said. “Their leading rusher didn’t play last week, but we expect him back. They went into Lamar and beat them, dominated the game.”
Defensively, Scelfo said his team has to win man-to-man battles in the passing game. Quarterback Chason Virgil, who threw for a career-high 388 yards and four touchdowns last week, will have to find his top receivers Mitchell and C.J. Turner.
“We’ve got to make sure we handle the safeties in the run game and win on the outside,” Scelfo said. "If they are going to play us like that, we’ve got to win the one on one battles with our wide receivers against their two corners. Preparation on our protection is going to be big this week.”