They’ve been there before, starting out a season with a solid record. In fact, in every year since Garry Brodhead took over UL’s women’s basketball program in 2012, the Ragin’ Cajuns have opened up with a winning mark through the first few weeks of the season.
But after last season, when the Cajuns went 7-23, lost their last six Sun Belt Conference games and went one-and-done in the Sun Belt tournament, this year’s 5-1 mark is a breath of fresh air.
“And we could easily be 6-0,” Brodhead said, referring to a 77-73 road loss at Sam Houston State three weeks ago in UL’s second game of the season. Since then they’ve won four in a row and will take that streak into Monday’s 6 p.m. game against Xavier (N.O.) at the Cajundome.
UL took two road wins at UNO and Lamar last week, matching last season’s entire road victory total, and are 3-0 at home with double-digit margins over state foes McNeese, Southeastern Louisiana and Loyola.
That, Brodhead said, meant his team deserved some rare early-season time off. Monday’s game with the Gold Nuggets (7-4) will be the first since last Monday, and the Cajuns took two days off during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
“The schedule’s worked out good for us,” he said. “We were able to practice a couple of days after that last game, but also give them some time off. They’re starting to get tired legs, and if we’d played in a holiday tournament it would have been difficult to recover.
“Plus I’ve been on the road recruiting, so it gave us time we usually don’t have.”
It helped that the Cajuns were coming off a solid effort at Lamar, one in which they built a 12-point halftime lead and were never headed. UL had four players in double figures and six scoring eight or more points, shot 50 percent from the floor in the final three quarters, made 24 free throws and didn’t have to attempt a three-point basket in the final half.
Brodhead, though, was happier with a defense that forced 21 turnovers and picked off 13 steals. Lamar shot under 36 percent in three of the four quarters.
“We’re starting to defend better,” he said. “We’re still not doing it consistently for a whole game, but we usually have two good quarters when we shut teams down to eight or 10 points. That’s pretty much our goal every game. And we haven’t really been outrebounded, even as small as we are and playing small ball. Our guards are doing a good job of getting involved in the rebounding.”
Cajun rebounding has had a boost in the last few games with junior forward Ty Doucet rounding back into form after a nagging knee injury that dates back to last season. Doucet had her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Monday’s 74-63 win in Beaumont.
Doucet (13.3, 8.3) had 10 double-doubles last year.
“She’s starting to feel more comfortable around the goal,” Brodhead said of Doucet, who played limited minutes in UL’s first two games. “Having her in there changes things for us.”
Having Jasmine Thomas back is also a big change, especially now that the junior point guard is rounding into shape. Thomas missed all of last season with a knee injury after leading the team in assists as a freshman, but had her best game of the season at Lamar with 13 points and eight rebounds along with three steals.
“She’s been getting shots off, but hasn’t been finishing,” Brodhead said after Thomas hit four of seven shots Monday. “That was a strength of hers before she got hurt, and they haven’t been falling. She’s really worked hard before and after practice, getting bumped around when she gets shots up. She’s still trying to get the feel for the game back, and she’s playing herself into shape. She’s such a smart player, we know she can score but she’s a great distributor.”
UL has hosted Xavier in each of the last six seasons and has won all six games although two were exhibitions. The Cajuns won 62-52 last year against a Gold Nugget team that went on to a 23-8 record and the NAIA national tournament.
Xavier (7-4) at UL (5-1)
Monday, 6 p.m., Cajundome
TV: CST ONLINE: ESPN+ RADIO: KROF-AM 960