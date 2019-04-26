Louisiana native and former Louisiana Tech player Jaylon Ferguson was taken No. 85 by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 6-5, 271-pound edge rusher became the FBS career record holder for sacks with 45. As a senior, Ferguson led the country with 17.5 sacks and was named an Associated Press third-team All-American.
Before joining the Bulldogs, Ferguson stared at West Feliciana High School and graduated in 2014. He received all-state honors and was named an East all-star his senior year.
Ferguson was largely projected as a second day pick in the draft, according to most experts.
With Ferguson being drafted, the Bulldogs have had at least one player drafted every year since 2016.