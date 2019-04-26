Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson
Buy Now

Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson

 Submitted photo

Louisiana native and former Louisiana Tech player Jaylon Ferguson was taken No. 85 by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 6-5, 271-pound edge rusher became the FBS career record holder for sacks with 45. As a senior, Ferguson led the country with 17.5 sacks and was named an Associated Press third-team All-American.

Before joining the Bulldogs, Ferguson stared at West Feliciana High School and graduated in 2014. He received all-state honors and was named an East all-star his senior year.

Ferguson was largely projected as a second day pick in the draft, according to most experts.

With Ferguson being drafted, the Bulldogs have had at least one player drafted every year since 2016.

View comments