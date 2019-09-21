HAMMOND — After moving up in the FCS rankings without winning a game since Aug. 29, Southeastern Louisiana showed why it deserves to be there Saturday.
SLU quarterback Chason Virgil threw for four touchdowns and the Lions defense asserted itself in the second half of a 45-34 victory again Lamar in the Southland Conference opener for both teams at Strawberry Stadium.
Southeastern (2-1, 1-0), which defeated No. 6 Jacksonville State 35-14 in its opener but since then had seen its game at Bethune-Cookman canceled because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian and lost at Ole Miss 40-29 had nonetheless advanced to No. 21 in the STATS media rankings and No. 23 in the coaches’ poll since then.
The Lions are likely to gain more ground after Saturday.
It didn’t come easily though.
SLU, which had lost its past two conference openers, gave up 293 first-half yards to the Cardinals (2-2, 0-1) and never led, going it at intermission trailing 24-21.
Southeastern finally took its first lead on its initial possession of the second half when Virgil and Javon Conner connected from 24 yards out to cap a 65-yard drive that made it 28-24.
After forcing another punt — this one to midfield with the help of an illegal formation penalty — Virgil quickly went deep to Mitchell, who gathered in the ball at the goal line for a 50-yard score to widen the lead.
Lamar answered with a 47-yard field goal by Bailey Giffen after a third-down sack by Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund stopped a drive.
But the Lions responded with their third straight TD drive, this one finished off by Cole Kelly’s 14-yard pass to Javon Connor that made it 42-27 entering the final period.
It was Connor’s second touchdown catch of the night. Austin Mitchell also had two.
Lamar finally got a stop and pulled to within one score on a 3-yard touchdown run by Myles Wanza with 11:47 left.
Another stop gave the Cardinals a chance to tie. But SLU forced a punt and ran the clock from 7:42 to 1:48 using 15 plays to move the ball from its 11 to the Lamar 2 where Bryce Broussard hit a 19-yard field goal to boost the lead to its 11-point margin of victory.
Virgil finished 26 of 34 for 307 yards and the Lions outgained Lamar 504-495 after trailing by 70 yards at halftime.
Southeastern had three times overcome touchdown deficits in the first half to tie the game at 21 late in the second quarter, only to give up a 47-pass completion in the final minute to set up a field goal which left the visitors leading at halftime.
SLU had pulled even on Virgil’s 3-yard TD pass to CJ Turner as the Lions capitalized on a partially-blocked punt by Lorenzo Nunez that gave Southeastern possession at the Lamar 18. The touchdown came three plays later with 1:22 left.
But on first down from the Lamar 36, Cardinals’ quarterback Jordan Hoy found Kirkland Banks open just past midfield, and Banks made it to the SLU 17 before being stopped by Xavier Lewis.
The Lions did stiffen there, however and forced the field goal from 38 yards by Giffen to give the visitors the halftime lead.
Hoy had been responsible for Lamar’s previous go-ahead score, a 36-yard TD pass to Kenny Allen to cap a quick 65-yard drive, that started when the Lions elected to go for it on fourth-and-five from the Cardinals’ 25, only to have Virgil’s pass be tipped and then caught by offensive tackle Pat Allen for a nine-yard loss.
The missed opportunity followed an interception by Lewis who returned to the Lamar 46.
The Lions had tied it at 14 earlier in the period on Virgil’s 58-yard TD pass to Mitchell, who broke a tackle after catching the ball at the Lamar 45 and went down the sideline before turning inside for the final 15 yards.
SLU drove 75 yards on 11 plays for its first score – a six-yard TD run by Devonte Williams with 44 seconds left in the first period — that tied it 7-7.
The Lions will continue SLC play next Saturday at winless Northwestern State while Lamar hosts Stephen F. Austin.