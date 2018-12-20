Of the top eight quarterbacks picked in PFW's preseason fantasy mock draft — Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins and Cam Newton — three are scuffling to the point we're not recommending them, two broke down before making it here and one is a top-three option in Championship Week.
If you have been reading our fantasy stuff this season, first and foremost, a huge thank you — your readership is what allows us to keep doing it. Secondly you already know how we feel about drafting quarterbacks early or even being anywhere near the "QB run" in our standard leagues.
But this isn't a shot at those players who address the position earlier; to each their own, and we'd love each of you to consider playing in our leagues next season. No, it's just a reminder why the likes of Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles warrant real starting consideration in the final week of most fantasy seasons.
Take a look at our full Championship Week QB rankings, which include a few links to our other Week 16 fantasy resources and will be updated prior to kickoff between Washington and Tennessee on Saturday afternoon:
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs at Seahawks
2. Russell Wilson, Seahawks vs. Chiefs
3. Andrew Luck, Colts vs. Giants
4. Drew Brees, Saints vs. Steelers
5. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers at Saints
6. Baker Mayfield, Browns vs. Bengals
7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Bucs
8. Matt Ryan, Falcons at Panthers
9. Deshaun Watson, Texans at Eagles
10. Jared Goff, Rams vs. Cardinals
11. Tom Brady, Patriots vs. Bills
12. Mitch Trubisky, Bears at 49ers
13. Kirk Cousins, Vikings at Lions
14. Aaron Rodgers, Packers at Jets
15. Nick Foles, Eagles vs. Texans
16. Lamar Jackson, Ravens at Chargers
17. Philip Rivers, Chargers vs. Ravens
18. Marcus Mariota, Titans vs. Washington
19. Josh Johnson, Washington at Titans
20. Jameis Winston, Bucs at Cowboys
21. Josh Allen, Bills at Patriots
22. Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Broncos
23. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins vs. Jaguars
24. Sam Darnold, Jets vs. Packers
25. Case Keenum, Broncos at Raiders
Not listed because of injury: Cam Newton, Carson Wentz
