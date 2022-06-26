Chuck Laudermill didn’t watch many of his tee shots during the final round of the Baton Rouge Senior Open on Sunday afternoon at Santa Maria golf course.
His approaches on the four par-3s drew his attention, but none of his other tee shots did, and with good reason. Laudermill hit his drives exactly where he wanted and was picking up his tee before the ball hit the ground.
It was that kind of day for Laudermill, who backed up a first-round 68 with a score of 71 on Sunday to post a winning total of 5-under par 139.
“I was consistent all day and I hit everything I wanted to,” said Laudermill, one of the younger senior competitors at 53 years old. “I only missed two shots the whole tournament, one yesterday and one today. There was really no drama.”
Jeff Calloway started at 2-under, and shot 72 to finish alone in second place at 142. Paul Castro moved up the leaderboard with a 68 on Sunday and was third at 143.
Danny Simoneaux began the day tied with Laudermill at 4-under, but slid to fifth after shooting 78. Wayward shots at the par-5 seventh and the par-4 13th each led to a double bogey for Simoneaux.
On the day, Laudermill made three birdies and two bogeys, and hit 14 greens. One of the bogeys came on a three-putt at the par-3 12th. The other came on the par-3 17th, when he failed to get up and down after his tee shot found the front bunker.
The second bogey left a small opening for Calloway at the par-5 18th. Laudermill used an iron off the tee, hit the green in regulation and two-putted for par to hold on for the win.
“I didn’t get the start I wanted,” said Calloway, who bogeyed hole No. 2 and three-putted the par-5 third for a par. “Chuck hit ball really well and hardly hit a bad shot. I needed to play really well to catch him and he just played too good.”
A long-time BREC competitor, Laudermill earned his second win in local competitions.
“I don’t know why today was different,” Laudermill said. “I felt confident hitting the ball. Other than that there’s no explanation. I just felt good.”
In the super senior division, Lindsey Spiller shot 67 to move past Jim Adams for the win. Spiller’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was three shots better than Adams.
Spiller began the day at 1-under, but slipped to even par after a bogey at No. 5. He then strung together six consecutive birdies, a streak that ended when he made bogey at 12. Spiller had a one shot lead over Adams when they reached 18. Adams took a bogey while Spiller made a birdie to hold on for the division win.
Results from the final round of the BREC Senior Open golf tournament at Santa Maria Golf Course
Chuck Laudermill 68 71 – 139
Jeff Calloway 70 72 – 142
Paul Castro 75 68 – 143
Chad Braud 71 73 – 144
Danny Simoneaux 68 78 – 146
Darrel Lakvold 71 79 – 150
Dennis Brown 74 78 – 152
Jeffrey Mueller 76 77 – 153
Scott Haynie 76 78 – 154
Super Seniors
Lindsey Spiller 71 67 – 138
Jim Adams 70 71 – 141
Jack Terry 77 74 – 151
Frank Schroder 76 77 – 153
Gayle Sanchez 78 77 – 155