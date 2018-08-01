The Baton Rouge senior men’s team with an amazing finish kept New Orleans teams from sweeping all the “Bragging Rights” recently in the six-senate extravaganza of The National Bowling Association (TNBA) at All-Star Lanes.
The Bragging Rights competition among the bowling senates from Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Houston, Jackson (Mississippi) and Pensacola (Florida) completed an event that included the 34th renewal of the Emelda Greenwood Six Senate Match Play Tournament that saw 349 teams compete over three days.
National TNBA vice president Michael Boykins also came to BR to see what was going on and presented a special award to the six senates for their efforts in this tournament.
It’s the post-tournament Bragging Rights event that has made this such a show. Compare it to a college bowling match with some very creative trash talking.
The winning Baton Rouge senior team, defended its title, was made up of Danny Welch, Tyrone Wesley, Greg Snee, John Montgomery and Steve McIntyre.
In the final match against NOLA, Wesley stepped up needing three strikes for Baton Rouge to win by a pin in the one-game match. He delivered and the title remained here, 975-974.
But NOLA has plenty to brag about as it won the other three titles. Daniel Jackson III, Sedric Withrow, Conan Flowers, Norman Spurlock, Justin Veitch and Larry McCants beat Pensacola in the men’s final, 1,202-880, after beating BR by four sticks in the prior match. Leslie Engeron, Christine Bodenheimer, Katen Celestin, DeLisa Jones, Felicia Byes and Hayley Veitch were on the winning women’s team which beat four-time champ Jackson in the semis and then Houston (1,064-925).
The senior women’s winners from New Orleans consisted of Joan Coats, Deborah Taylor, Carolyn Delahoussaye, Ardell Bell, Bridget Wilson and Cheryl Brown (beating Pensacola, 1,122-991.)
In the actual Greenwood tournament, the BiPolar Rollers from Houston (Cedric Ardoin, Veronica Johnson, London Chenier, Robert Caine, Derrick Mitchell) posted 3,625 to win the $2,900 top prize. JPak’s Pro Shop was second at 3,532 ($2,030) with Mo’Money (3,525, $1,600), We’ll Take That (3,501, $1,400) and Hole In the Ball 1 and Team Boom (tied 3,496, $1,250 each) in the top five spots.
Ashley Blakely (high series 764 for $162), Ginger Ollison, KeJuana Evans and Tristan Senegal all had high women’s game of 279 with each getting $118, while Darrin Sengal, Robert Blackwell and Justin Bui all had 300 games for $131 each. Byron Webster posted an 813 set for $162.
Truly a great event both on and off the lanes and congrats to the six senates and host Baton Rouge senate for a great show. Next year’s event will be in New Orleans.
Match Games wraps it up
A few minutes after 2 p.m. Sunday when the final shot of the annual Youth Match Games was rolled at All-Star Lanes, the curtain came down on a long era of independent, separately operated state bowling associations. Wednesday begins officially the new merged association that was mandated to be setup and going as the new 2018-19 season also begins that day.
It was a great tourney and the boy’s classic division was extremely balanced in the 10-player finals as no bowler won more than six matches. Cody Schaffer, who bowls for Brother Martin in New Orleans, took the top honor at a lanes where his Crusader team has won two past state titles.
Schaffer, in fifth after five games and tied for second entering the position round after losing game nine, posted a 256-213 win over Adam Atkins of New Orleans to earn the final 30 bonus pins for a match win and win with by 34 pins with 2,472 total. Atkins attends East Jefferson which does not have a high school varsity bowling team.
Schaffer earned a $500 scholarship award, while Atkins received $400. Christian Kelch of Pearl River, opened the finals with 279-278 and finished third for $300. Jacob Dupre was the top local finisher in fourth (finishing 247-268) to take $275 and Independence’s Mason Blount rounded out the top five.
Bailee Chapman, who starred for East Ascension and will attend Alabama State this fall, won the girls classic in a tight match. Chapman had a 42-pin advantage going to the final game, but after finishing with a 183, Elizabeth Voisin, a sophomore at Southern, needed three strikes in the 10th to win by 12 and with 30-bonus points, tied for the title. The first ball struck, but couldn’t get the second one, settling for a 185 win that left her 10 behind.
Chapman picked up a $400 scholarship, while Voisin received $250. Keondra Eaton, who will attend Florida A&M, was third with Jayden Hauck of Hammond fourth.
In the regular division, Payton Lee won the girls title (149 average and below), while Joshua Freeman of New Orleans won the boys title (159 and below).
The best part was the state association gave just over $5,000 in college scholarship money. That was one heck of a way to close down an association (maybe even a bowling era) if you ask me.
Spare notes
Check out the honor roll for the best scores and remember the BR Singles tournament is the next big thing on the calendar, Aug. 11-12, at Circle Bowl. There will also be the new Friday night sweeper on Aug. 10. … Believe it or not, fall leagues are starting with the big Coca-Cola League beginning Aug. 6 at All-Star. There are a few spots available if you wish to bowl, so contact the center.
We are back with you in two weeks on Aug. 14 and I’ll have a few thoughts about bowling’s future, why I’ve been convinced Bragging Rights is a great event and BR results. ... Until then, good luck and good bowling.