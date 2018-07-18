FRISCO, Texas — During Day 1 of the Conference USA Football Kickoff on Wednesday, Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz called having the same quarterback, J’Mar Smith, return under center for a second consecutive season — a first for him in Ruston — a blessing.
A redshirt junior who started all 13 games last season, Smith made considerable strides last season when he threw 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. Smith started seven games as a redshirt freshman.
“J’Mar really grew mentally,” Holtz said. “J’Mar doesn’t need to get bigger, faster, stronger, throw it farther. He doesn’t have to wait for his arm to mature. He’s got to continue to grow mentally and learn the decisions he makes are going to have huge consequences.”
Holtz was especially impressed with the mental toughness the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Smith displayed in rebounding from a blowout loss to Mississippi State on Sept. 9 at Joe Aillet Stadium.
“Those things helped him come back with a focus and he learned that playing quarterback a lot is playing in the system. It’s not about trying to make plays, it’s about eliminating the bad ones, take what a defense gives you,” Holtz said. “I keep using the analogy, pick the ball up and throw it to first base. That’s what you've got to do. Too many times, he was trying to turn two, and there was nobody on base. Those are maturing lessons.”
Role reversal
In 2017, the media picked Tech to win the C-USA West with North Texas picked fourth. However, last fall the Mean Green won the West with a 7-1 record while Tech was fourth at 4-4. This year, UNT is picked to repeat in the West with the Bulldogs second.
“Because of our success last year, that’s probably why they picked us to win the West. But all that means is we’re going to have a target on our back,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best.”
But Holtz doesn’t give preseason rankings much weight. “Well, we can expect UAB, Southern Miss, North Texas and Louisiana Tech to be in the hunt,” he said. “My expectations are high, but every year I go in with high expectations. What I don’t ever want is I don’t want to put limitations on our team before we ever play a game.”
Fewer close losses please
Heading into his sixth season, Holtz, 38-28 with the Bulldogs, has lost nine games by seven or fewer points. Over the past two seasons, Tech has four one-point losses. It's a trend Holtz would rather not see again in 2018.
“I could live with a whole lot less of them. I might even have a full head of hair if we wouldn’t have had that many one-point losses,” Holtz joked. “I don’t want to pass it all off on youth. We’ve got to do a better job as coaches. I have to do a better job of finding a way to win those close football games.”