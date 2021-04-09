One yard.
That’s all that separated Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana the last time the two rivals met in the 2019 River Bell Classic.
The Lions got stuffed at the 1-yard line as Nicholls forced a fumble with 15 seconds left to seal a 28-27 victory in what was hailed as the biggest regular-season game in the rivalry's history. After a winner-takes-all matchup that decided the Southland Conference title and automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs, SLU watched as the Colonels celebrated on the Lions’ home field.
A lot has changed in the 505 days since. COVID-19 shut down the 2020 fall season, forcing several FCS conferences to move to an unprecedented spring schedule. So while the River Bell is still both teams’ regular-season finale, it will not take place on a Thursday for the first time since 2008.
But one thing hasn’t changed.
No matter how long it's been or the schedule's strange circumstances, the Lions never forgot the memory of Nicholls players celebrating inside Strawberry Stadium.
“That’s not something you easily forget. You don’t forget someone celebrating in the middle of your field,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “That’s not something that goes away. It gets buried, and then when this game comes around it pops its head up again.”
Scelfo said that while the loss is certainly on the forefront of everyone’s mind, he doesn’t push the revenge factor. The game is important anyway. It may not be the winner-takes-all drama of 2019, but the stakes of the 2021 matchup leave little to be desired.
Because the NCAA limited the FCS playoff field from its usual 24 teams to 16 for the shortened spring season, both No. 17 Nicholls (4-2, 3-2 SLC) and No. 19 SLU (3-2, 3-2) need a win to have a chance at an at-large bid.
Neither team is mathematically eliminated from earning a share of the Southland title, but it would take Sam Houston losing its final two games and UIW losing to Northwestern State on Saturday. That leaves the River Bell as the Lions' and Colonels' last chance to build their at-large résumés.
Nicholls is the two-time reigning SLC champ and has reached the playoffs three straight years, winning in the first round the past two. SLU received an at-large bid in 2019, winning its first-round game.
“It’s a huge game,” Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. “It’s a conference game, a rival game, it has a lot of meaning and has playoff implications. We love it when you can play your cross-state rivalry at the end of the year for a game that means something. Our guys have that trophy, and we want to keep the trophy here in Thibodaux.”
Nicholls certainly claims an edge in historical trends.
The Colonels have won both meetings since Scelfo took the reins in Hammond, and Nicholls' home-field advantage is one of the best in the conference, dropping just one SLC home contest over the past three seasons. Meanwhile, SLU is 5-5 on the road over the same period of time, with both of its losses this season coming on the road.
As a conference, Southland teams are 91-54 at home over the past three seasons against all opponents.
“We’ve been able to hold serve at home going 3-0, but we have to win one of the road games to make a valid point that we deserve a place in the playoffs,” Scelfo said.
This one is likely to come down to which defense can stop — or at least slow down — the high-powered offense it faces.
Nicholls is the second-highest scoring offense in the country at 49.3 points per game and an FCS-best 39 offensive touchdowns through six games. Led by quarterback Lindsey Scott, a Zachary native, the Colonels rank fifth with 529 yards per game.
But SLU is not far behind, averaging 504 yards and 35.4 points per game, ranking sixth and eighth in the FCS, respectively. Lions quarterback Cole Kelley is fourth in the FCS with 370.6 yards passing per game. Southeastern also scored more than 40 points each of its past two games.
Neither coach is afraid of a potential shootout.
“I love it,” Scelfo said. “I love Cole... I like our receivers, I like our run game and I like our offensive line. I would relish the opportunity to do that.”
“I like it,” Rebowe said. “We have some good weapons on offense with Lindsey, and if he can spread the ball around we can get the run game going. I feel good about that.”