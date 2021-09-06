LSU women’s basketball player Moon Ursin has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal as she ponders whether or not to continue playing college basketball, the LSU basketball office confirmed Monday.

Ursin, a native of Destrehan, transferred to LSU from Baylor in June, following her coach, Kim Mulkey, for a possible final season in her home state.

Mulkey had no official comment on the matter.

The first three-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, Ursin played four seasons at Baylor, compiling 777 points and 437 rebounds. Baylor went 126-8 in her time there and won an NCAA title in her sophomore season.

Ursin, a 5-foot-6 guard, was named to the academic All-Big 12 team three times and was on the Big 12 commissioner’s honor roll four times.

At Destrehan, Ursin was a two-time Louisiana Miss Basketball and three-time All-State pick. She scored 2,901 points in her career and led the Wildcats to a 121-8 record in that time.

Ursin is one of two former Baylor players who transferred to join Mulkey. The other is sophomore forward Hannah Gusters, who played her freshman year at Baylor. Six of Mulkey’s coaching and support staff also joined her from her former program.

