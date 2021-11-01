BOWLING FOR TUESDAY
Monday was supposed to be one of good news on the bowling front in Lake Charles.
Petro Bowl, which was severely damaged in Hurricane Laura in 2020, is being rebuilt and was scheduled to open on Monday.
Unfortunately, the bowling center is a victim of many of the issues hampering supply demand in the country and on Thursday, the center announced on its Facebook page that “due to supply issues we are not going to be able to open to the public on November 1st.”
Hopefully this will be a short delay and they can get open very soon.
On the Hurricane Ida front, the news is still not good in the Houma-Thibodaux area. We’ve told the story of the destroyed longtime center, Bowl South. In fact, there is a picture of workers taking out the synthetic panels on lanes 1-12 that will have a new home at (seriously) Hurricane Lanes in Worland, Wyoming.
Creole Lanes sustained roof and water damage and it appears to have a non-announced opening date that may be maybe months away.
So, this gets very tricky now as we near the start of the high school bowling season. We’ve seen some of the teams practicing at All-Star in Baton Rouge, which will also be an interesting situation with only the one center in Baton Rouge this year.
While hopefully the Lake Charles schools might be able to have a house to compete in, it could be tricky for the Houma-Thibodaux schools to have a place to bowl. It is all speculation now, but if you follow the high school bowling scene in this state, you are aware that area has been a major player in the state playoffs.
Would some of those teams be willing to travel to a New Orleans or Baton Rouge to bowl, maybe on Saturdays. This may another high school schedule may have to be twisted and turned a bit.
The big event in Alexandria
I may be totally wrong but there is a chance that Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria is about to put on the biggest money scratch singles event in the state of Louisiana outside of the PBA, PWBA and Queen’s events conducted in various areas of the state.
The Deep South Scratch Singles tournament on Nov. 26-28 at Four Seasons will offer a prize fund of $50,000 guaranteed with a top prize of $10,000 guaranteed. While the dollar figures are important, the word guaranteed after each is even more important.
There will be qualifying squads at 2 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 with four squads starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27. The qualifying squads are four games moving two pair each game.
The finals on Nov. 28 will be a 64-player single elimination bracket with each match a best 2-of-3 format. Along with the $10,000 top prize, $5,000 is for the runner-up, $3,000 each for third and fourth with $1,500 for those finishing fifth through eighth.
The entry fee is $180 a squad or you can bowl both Friday squads for a $300.
It will be interesting to see not only how many, but who will be stepping up on the lanes that weekend.
Spare Notes
We want to take this opportunity to congratulate state bowling proprietor’s executive director Marc Pater of Baton Rouge who last month was honored by the group for his 35 years of work making bowling better in this state.
The PWBA wrapped up its 2021 schedule with its Tour Championship Sunday on TV and Shannon Pluhowsky won two matches to take the $50,000 first prize.
Meanwhile, the PBA has announced the 2022 schedule with the first event the Players Championship with regional events like last year. The first telecast on FS1 will be Saturday, Jan. 22 and it appears that there will be more live broadcasts than in recent years which should make everyone happy.
Lots of amazing scores in the honor roll to check out. Back with you on Nov. 16. Until then, good luck and good bowling.