It’s been five years since Southeastern Louisiana opened a football season at home and the Lions could hardly have picked a tougher opponent.
That’s the way coach second-year Lions coach Frank Scelfo wants it.
The Lions take on Jacksonville State, ranked No. 6 in both the STATS and AFCA coaches polls, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Strawberry Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Gamecocks have a strong contingent of players back from last year’s 9-4 team and plenty of history beyond last year. They’ve won five straight Ohio Valley Conference titles and made six consecutive FCS playoff appearances.
Scelfo said Jacksonville State is where he wants to take his program, which is coming off a 4-7 season in transition. It’s the highest ranked team the Lions have played since meeting No. 6 South Dakota State in 2014.
“It will be a great measuring stick,” Scelfo said. “They have a lot of confidence. They win every year. What’s going to tell them they’re not going to win again? We’re not there yet. You can talk about it but you have to be about it.
“They’re going to come in with the frame of mind they’re going to win. We have to believe we can go toe-to-toe and win this game. If you don’t we’re going to be exposed.”
Scelfo has reason for optimism. His team has accepted the unity theme he pushed hard during the offseason, building a foundation for the program’s future. Quarterback Chason Virgil not only returns as the Southland Conference's passing leader but has blossomed as the team leader quarterbacks are expected to be.
Virgil has five of his top six receivers back and a healthy running game with depth playing behind a veteran offensive line. Starters C.J. Turner and Austin Mitchell combined to catch 57 passes for 774 yards and six touchdowns.
On defense, the Lions are strong up front and in the secondary, led by All-SLC end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and defensive back Xavier Lewis.
The Gamecocks fit every bit of their ranking, returning Ohio Valley Conference MVOP Zerrick Cooper at quarterback. He passed 3,416 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 366 yards and six more TDs. He’ll be throwing to his two favorite receivers, Josh Pearson (67 catches; 1,123 receiving yards; 17 touchdowns last year) and Jamari Hester (59; 864; 11) with tight end Trae Barry (32; 503; 1) also back. Pearson and Barry are both 6-feet-7 and Barry is 6-4.
Backs Jaelen Greene and Michael Matthews combined for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 and two linemen earned All-OVC honors last year.
The defense is sparked by All Americans Marlon Bridges at safety and Jalen Choice at linebacker.
“They’ve been a really good defense for years and years. We truly feel we’re a top offense but we have to prove that against the No. 6 team in the nation. It’s a great task, a great challenge. To get where they are you have to beat top teams. They will come in ready to play, but we have to set the tone by bringing our intensity.”