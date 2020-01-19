Cold and blustery weather greeted runners in downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday morning at the Louisiana Marathon.
The mid 40s temperature was optimal for distance running and the wind gusts were a minor difficulty factor as runners from coast to coast claimed wins in the full and half marathons.
Kenny Rayner of San Francisco won the full marathon with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, 30 seconds. Raynor’s time was 1:18 off the course record of 2:27:12 set by Adam MacDowell in 2015.
The women’s marathon was paced by Samantha Yeager of Daphne, Alabama, with a time of 2:51.31.
In the half marathon, Christopher Capps of Charlotte, North Carolina, finished first with a time of 1:10:01. The women’s winner was Jackie Range of Baltimore, who ran a time of 1:22:07.
Runners started on the course at 7 a.m. Not long after the start, gusts of wind knocked over approximately 20 yards of barriers lining the chute leading into the finish line. Banners and signage on the barriers were removed before they were replaced.
For Raynor, 29, the trip to the Louisiana Marathon was part of a National Guard program, where members from around the country travel to compete at marathons.
“I took the lead around three or four miles, but I didn’t know where the next guy was. I was expecting people to be around me the whole time,” said Raynor, who said his winning time was the third best he has run. “I didn’t know until there was maybe 100 meters left that I was going to (win).
“It was perfect weather. It was a little windy but the temperature was perfect. It wasn’t humid. It was really as good as we could expect.”
The trip to Baton Rouge was the first for Raynor, who is a football fan.
“It was cool to see (Tiger Stadium),” he said. “I know LSU just won the national championship, and it was cool coming out here and seeing everything. There were Mardi Gras beads all over the ground.”
Yeager, 34, took the women’s lead in the third mile. She had previously won the 2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon in Biloxi, Mississippi, and ran a faster time by 1:34 on Sunday.
“I wasn’t sure how far behind me the next girl was,” Yeager said. “I just told myself she was right there, and I needed to keep running strong.”
Yeager was complimentary of the weather.
“It was a little windy but I’m not going to complain about that,” she said. “The last marathon I ran the temperature was in the low 20s the whole time.”
Range praised the weather conditions after posting a personal best. A former collegiate runner, the 36-year-old found just what she was looking for in the Baton Rouge temperature.
“You can’t count on good weather in the north,” she said. “After it was 77 yesterday, to get a 50-degree day like this — it was perfect.”
Capps, 28, was 30 seconds off his personal best time in the half marathon but was happy with his race.
“I’ve ran one half marathon in the last two years, and it wasn’t as fast as this,” Capps said. “For how my training has been going that was great. That was right where I want to be.”