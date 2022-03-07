I hope you don’t mind if I take a bit of the space for this column to remember someone who paved the path for me to write in this newspaper.
Late last month Charles Dunaway died at age 87. There are a lot of people in this city who knew Dunaway as a financial man, a high school official and later assignment secretary for the local officials.
But many of you who read this knew him as one of the people that kept a long-standing tradition of bowling coverage alive in this paper, which is now into at least its seventh decade.
While I have been privileged to lead the sport’s coverage here since 1993, it was Dunaway who helmed the coverage for more than parts of three-plus decades before that in The Advocate. Not only with the bowling honor roll and column, but back at a time when bowling scores from the houses were published on a daily basis.
I first met Charles when I was in grad school at LSU in the early 1980s. I’m sure it was at some bowling event. In 1993, when I was asked by the paper to take over the column, I wanted to make sure that I had Charles’ blessing to replace him. Never has a person been so gracious to someone moving into their spot than he was.
He also continued to do the honor roll for many years after that and would call me and let me know of things that were coming up or just checking in to see how I was doing.
In 2005, when the national tournament came to the River Center, Charles may have had more fun than anybody as he did a weekly series of stories on the group of people called “the travelers” who worked the tournament every year, traveling to city after city, at a time when the tournament really did roam the country.
The stories were fascinating essays of people and how their lives found their way to a bowling venue each February through July.
There is a bowling legacy with this newspaper that is now one of the rarest in the country. Charles Dunaway is a proud part of that heritage. Rest in peace and thank you, Charlie.
High school bowling
Late last month one of the highlights of the prep bowling season came at AMF Kenner when four Baton Rouge area teams headed south to face the top NOLA teams.
The New Orleans schools won three-of-the-four-matches with Brother Martin handing Dutchtown its first loss, 23-4, and Jesuit toppling Catholic High, 17-10. Brother Martin fired a 4,007 team series, five pins off their own state record of two years ago of 4,012.
Archbishop Rummel defeated St. Amant 18-9, while the undefeated Denham Spring team shot a season-best 3,648 team series in beating Holy Cross, 26-1.
So, it is coming near the end with the playoff pairings to be announced on Monday, March 14. Brother Martin leads the boys power ratings (as of March 2) with Lafayette and Hammond 2-3. Denham Springs is sixth with Catholic falling to eighth. Dutchtown is 11 and Central 12.
The girls power rankings have undefeated teams Central Lafourche, Ponchatoula, Academy of Our Lady and Dutchtown 1-4, with Denham Springs fifth and St. Amant 10.
As of right now, it appears nine boys and four girls’ teams from the Baton Rouge area could advance to the playoffs. Seeding will be important because it could mean a trip to AMF Kenner for one half of the bracket or Bossier City for the other half of the boys’ bracket to advance to the state semis in Baton Rouge. The girls will bowl all of their playoffs in Baton Rouge.
Spare notes
The Sue Braud BR Singles is set for Saturday and Sunday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. This will be the third event held at the center since Circle Bowl closed last year. Shift times are at 9 and 11 a.m., 1, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. on Saturday with the semifinals and 32 player bracket finals on Sunday.
Sumner Taylor is having his “Finally, A Phaze IV Handicap Doubles tournament” at All-Star on March 19-20 with shifts at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 5 p.m. on March 19 and 11 a.m. 1 and 4 p.m. on March 20. The format is three games on the same pair of lanes with a first-place prize of $1,500 based on 200 entries.
Finally, the PBA World Championship is Sunday at noon on FOX Sports and then prime time bowling, March 14-16, from the World Series of Bowling on FS1.
Until we are back with you March 22, good luck and good bowling.