For the first time in its 19-year history, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will feature a ranked team.
Appalachian State, which finished 20th in the final CFP rankings after the Mountaineers’ 45-38 victory against UL in the Sun Belt Conference championship game earning, them their second straight berth in the Dec. 21 game where they will meet UAB.
And for the second straight year, App State likely will be making the journey from Boone, North Carolina, under an interim coach.
Various media sources reported Sunday that first-year Mountaineers coach Elliott Drinkwitz is finalizing a deal to become the new coach at Missouri.
Last year, Scott Satterfield left App State to become the coach at Louisville following the conference title game, again against UL. Under interim coach Mark Ivey, the Mountaineers (12-1) beat Middle Tennessee State, 45-13.
Ivey later joined Satterfield at Louisville, so App State will have another coach, possibly Drinkwitz’s successor, if the school moves quickly enough.
“It goes with the territory,” New Orleans Bowl executive director Billy Ferrante said. “When you have success like Appalachian State has had, your coaches get noticed.
“But we’re really excited to have a ranked team for the first time and we’ve got a really good team going against them in UAB. We’re looking forward to the game and showing the teams a good time.”
UAB (9-4) may be without its coach as well. Bill Clark, who has led the Blazers to three straight bowls after the program was discontinued from 2015-16, has been mentioned as a prime candidate for several openings, including Memphis, which lost its coach Mike Norvell, to Florida State Sunday.
But as of Sunday though, Clark, whose Blazers were routed by Florida Atlantic, 49-6, in the Conference USA championship game, was still at UAB and expressing excitement about the Blazers coming to the New Orleans Bowl for the first time.
“New Orleans is an easy trip for our fans, and we anticipate a big turnout for what should be a great game against an excellent Appalachian State team,” Clark said via a school release.
App State has been the dominant program in the Sun Belt since transitioning from the FCS. The Mountaineers now made five straight bowls, winning the first four.
This year they were in contention to become the first Sun Belt team to gain the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl berth and have become the first FBS team in the state of North Carolina to win 12 games.
There was a chance that App State would go to the Belk Bowl n Charlotte, replacing an SEC team. But when the vacancy did not develop, the Mountaineers wound up in the New Orleans Bowl, which has become the designated bowl for the Sun Belt champion.
“We thoroughly enjoyed having Appalachian State here last year,” Ferrate said. “They were quality people and even under difficult circumstances they couldn’t have been more accommodating.
“Having a ranked team here for the first time is a big statement for our game. And UAB is one of the great stories in college football, so we couldn’t be more pleased with our teams.”
The New Orleans Bowl is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.