I have to admit I was a touch concerned about what the entry would look like for this past weekend’s Capital City Strike Out at All-Star Lanes.
It had been 2019 since the event was held. The pandemic got it in 2020 and 2021, weather and other reasons made it not a great setup for the event.
But 2022 it was back again and the question was would youth bowlers still be interested in bowling Labor Day weekend and what would competition look like.
And when the titles were awarded Sunday afternoon, it seems that a valued, long-standing tradition of Labor Day weekend youth bowling in Baton Rouge has returned, maybe better than ever.
And possibly, this nine-year event has suddenly pushed its way to the premier youth summer spot in the state, which after the long history of the July match games, I wasn’t sure it could happen.
What’s even more important is the four champions, especially in the U18 divisions, beat top-level fields to win. With bowlers 19-21 no longer eligible for tournaments because of a national rule change, that took what may have taken some entries, but 82 bowlers took part in the tournament. On the lanes, the girls 18 final matchup was something special between two high school stars — Ashtyn Yoches of Dutchtown and Olivia Bares, who after a year’s absence will return to the high school lanes for Archbishop Chapelle. Bares went through the double elimination format undefeated with Yoches needing two wins in the two-games matches to get the title.
It was Bares that sent Yoches to the elimination bracket with a 410-378 win, but Yoches was able to put together a 452 total to win over Bares’ 418 in the first final, forcing the deciding match.
In the first game of the winner-take-all match, Bares took advantage of a Yoches split in the fifth frame to get a 207-193 advantage. In the final game, Yoches had an early double, but then left the 4-5-7 split in the fourth and couldn’t convert while Bares converted the 3-10 split to take a small lead.
Bares took control with four strikes in frames 6-9 to win 214-202 for a 421-395 decision and the $490 in scholarship. Yoches won $250 and Emily Haydel finished third for $100.
Which begs the question: was Bares the first two-handed female to win a U18 division title. I’m struggling to remember a two-handed female to win either match games or this in recent years.
On the boys’ side, it was a little bit surprising that the top two seeds Preston West and Jacob Vangilder both lost their opening two matches (although West gave people a thrill when he picked up a 7-10 split). But that may say more about the final four bowlers who suddenly were in an open bracket that belonged to anybody.
In the end, it was Joseph Lemoine, who bowls at All-Star and Riley Elwood, who will bowl for Shaw this year. Lemoine, who beat West in the second round, beat Elwood in round four, 471-406, but Elwood forced the final match with a 348-336 decision.
In the championship match, it was Lemoine who had the big enough finish to get home for the title, 423-414. Hard to say there was a loser when Lemoine gets $650 but Elwood gets $450 for second. Preston Jones received $300 for third.
The U15 combo division was the only one that didn’t go two matches in the final as Caroline Engeron rolled scores of 418, 410 and 431 to win without a loss ($540). Chase Cagnolatti had a nice run to take second and $330.
In the U12, Evan Morrison won the final two matches, 366-316 and 354-278, to win the top prize of $305. Alyssa Hunn, the top qualifier took second, for $175.
The finals pattern was the pattern used for the adult BR Singles event and it offered a good opportunity for all bowlers. It was a very scoreable pattern that with good shots provided good scores.
Two final thoughts. Congrats to Phil Godley, Kim Bogan, Becca May and the staff for getting this event back on the calendar again and doing another great job running it. Also, it seems appropriate that the return of the tournament came on the one-year anniversary of the passing of Mike LaCroix, longtime general manager at All-Star. Mike had a lot to do with the running of this event in its infancy and was certainly remembered by those of us there this weekend.
Back with you on Sept. 20. Until then, good luck and good bowling.