Those distinctive, red Buccaneers jerseys have been flying off the shelves with a big No. 12 on the back.
So are all the other colors.
In fact, five of the NFL's most popular jerseys sold are different varieties of Tom Brady's new look, according to CBSSports.com.
Those sales from the NFL Shop include are led by the Bucs' alternate Pewter jersey, followed by the white road jersey, red game jersey, red limited jersey and closed out by the game edition of the pewter jersey.
Joe Burrow didn't land with any other former LSU stars in Cincinnati, but it won't take him long to run into them as his rookie season gets rolling.
Brady's fellow Patriots teammate to join the Bucs, Rob Gronkowski, has two jerseys of his own -- pewter and red -- clocked in at No. 7 and No. 9.
But the rookies have earned some jersey love, too, including four former LSU stars. Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has two versions of his new Dolphins jersey, aqua and white, as the two-most popular jerseys, respectively.
Former LSU star Joe Burrow is the only other player in the top 10 with his home Bengals jersey clocking in at No. 8. Variations of that jersey appear three more times in the top 50.
A trio of Burrow's LSU teammates -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 41), Justin Jefferson (No. 43) and Patrick Queen (No. 49) -- also appear in the top 50, which is exclusively populated by rookie players outside of Brady and Gronkowski.
Other notable jerseys in the top 50
* = Former LSU player
- No. 12: Justin Herbert, QB, Charges
- No. 14: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
- No. 18: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos
- No. 24: Chase Young, EDGE, Redskins
- No. 25: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Raiders
- No. 30: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
- No. 32: Jordan Love, QB, Packers
- No. 33: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers
- No. 34: Jeff Okudah, DB, Lions
- No. 36: Javon Kinlaw, DT, 49ers
- No. 37: CJ Henderson, DB, Jaguars
- No. 38: AJ Terrell Jr., DB, Falcons
- No. 39: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
- *No. 41: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs
- No. 42: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
- No. 43: Kenneth Murray, LB, Chargers
- *No. 44: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
- No. 45: Cole Kmet, TE, Bears
- No. 46: Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Buccaneers
- No. 47: JK Dobbins, RB, Ravens (purple)
- No. 48: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (black)
- *No. 49: Patrick Queen, LB, Ravens
- No. 50: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers
LSU set a program record for first-round picks on Thursday, then followed that up with another five on Friday for a program record 10 overall picks.