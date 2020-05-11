Those distinctive, red Buccaneers jerseys have been flying off the shelves with a big No. 12 on the back.

So are all the other colors.

In fact, five of the NFL's most popular jerseys sold are different varieties of Tom Brady's new look, according to CBSSports.com.

Those sales from the NFL Shop include are led by the Bucs' alternate Pewter jersey, followed by the white road jersey, red game jersey, red limited jersey and closed out by the game edition of the pewter jersey.

Brady's fellow Patriots teammate to join the Bucs, Rob Gronkowski, has two jerseys of his own -- pewter and red -- clocked in at No. 7 and No. 9.

But the rookies have earned some jersey love, too, including four former LSU stars. Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has two versions of his new Dolphins jersey, aqua and white, as the two-most popular jerseys, respectively.

Former LSU star Joe Burrow is the only other player in the top 10 with his home Bengals jersey clocking in at No. 8. Variations of that jersey appear three more times in the top 50.

A trio of Burrow's LSU teammates -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 41), Justin Jefferson (No. 43) and Patrick Queen (No. 49) -- also appear in the top 50, which is exclusively populated by rookie players outside of Brady and Gronkowski.

Other notable jerseys in the top 50

* = Former LSU player

No. 12 : Justin Herbert, QB, Charges

: Justin Herbert, QB, Charges No. 14 : CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys No. 18 : Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos No. 24 : Chase Young, EDGE, Redskins

: Chase Young, EDGE, Redskins No. 25 : Henry Ruggs III, WR, Raiders

: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Raiders No. 30 : Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles No. 32 : Jordan Love, QB, Packers

: Jordan Love, QB, Packers No. 33 : Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers No. 34 : Jeff Okudah, DB, Lions

: Jeff Okudah, DB, Lions No. 36 : Javon Kinlaw, DT, 49ers

: Javon Kinlaw, DT, 49ers No. 37 : CJ Henderson, DB, Jaguars

: CJ Henderson, DB, Jaguars No. 38 : AJ Terrell Jr., DB, Falcons

: AJ Terrell Jr., DB, Falcons No. 39 : Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts *No. 41 : Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs No. 42 : Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers No. 43 : Kenneth Murray, LB, Chargers

: Kenneth Murray, LB, Chargers *No. 44 : Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings No. 45 : Cole Kmet, TE, Bears

: Cole Kmet, TE, Bears No. 46 : Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Buccaneers

: Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Buccaneers No. 47 : JK Dobbins, RB, Ravens (purple)

: JK Dobbins, RB, Ravens (purple) No. 48 : Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (black)

: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (black) * No. 49 : Patrick Queen, LB, Ravens

: Patrick Queen, LB, Ravens No. 50: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers