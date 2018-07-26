SHREVEPORT — The Louisiana Golf Association and Louisiana Women’s Golf Association announced Thursday that they will unify operations and programs of both associations, effective Jan. 1.
Unification was approved by LWGA member clubs by a unanimous vote during the association’s general meeting at Southern Trace Country Club. The unified organization will operate as the Louisiana Golf Association to serve as the USGA-designated Allied Golf Association for the state of Louisiana to foster stronger golf communities and improve the quality of services to golfers and golf clubs.
"The LWGA, its officers, directors and members are excited about the unification with the LGA," said LWGA president Sandra Smith in a prepared statement. "We share a common goal of making golf the best it can be for all of us in Louisiana ... and this initiative allows women golfers around the state the opportunity for an enhanced golf experience. We are grateful to the LGA for all it has done for us in the past and look forward to our future as one organization."
The unification will result in an association serving more than 90 golf facilities, 100 organized clubs, and 14,000 golfers throughout the state. The LGA will continue to oversee handicapping and course rating for all golfers and will now add women’s competitions to its list of member services. The unification will create one board of directors, comprised of men and women, with LGA president Mike Ameen as its leader.
“Unifying with the LWGA will elevate golf in Louisiana, and the leadership of the LGA is strongly behind this initiative,” Ameen said in a statement. “The LGA’s centennial celebration is on the horizon in 2020, and the timing of the unification is ideal. We look forward to continuing the valued traditions of both organizations and working together to advance the game and serve all golfers and clubs in Louisiana.”
The LGA and LWGA were formed in 1920 and 1925, respectively, with similarly aligned missions. The founding purpose of both associations was to conduct amateur golf competitions recognized as the official state championships for Louisiana.