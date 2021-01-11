Right before Christmas, legendary bowler Walter Ray Williams Jr., was on his way to a PBA50/PBA regional doubles event in Houston.
WRW offered to conduct a set of his clinics on his way to and from Houston and All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge accepted the offer.
The PBA50 national tour was canceled in 2020 a year after Williams won a third PBA50 POY honor (10 counting the main tour). So a year of no national senior tour with a ticking life clock wasn’t great.
“I’m kind of at the end of my prime for the senior tour,” Williams said when I visited with him between clinic sessions. “I’m 61. Last year I won three tournaments, player of the year. Hopefully I’ve got a few more years left. There are a lot of young players, young guys turning 50. They are in better shape. My game is not what it used to be.”
The PBA50 is really good, and you might thing Fox or Bowlero execs might consider a televised PBA 50 event.
“But the reality is the main tour is their main thing," Williams said. “Unfortunately, (PBA50 doesn’t) have an excessive number of sponsors. Sponsors go towards the regular tour. I get it. I was part of the tour for a long time. This year I’m probably not going to bowl (the main tour) a whole lot. Last year I didn’t do very well. It just doesn’t really make sense for me to beat my head against the wall with these young guys that are really, really good.”
But Williams did say he will bowl the opening $1 million event that is split into regions, beginning this weekend.
“My part of that tournament is done in Tampa,” Williams said. “That’s nice and close, and my expenses won’t be excessive. The reality is those guys are good, and I’m not nearly as good as I use to be. I’m hoping to get a check and not lose money. That’s kind of what I did that whole last winter tour. Everybody asked, 'Are you still bowling?' Unfortunately, I am, but these guys are good, and I’m not as good as I used to be.”
The numbers back that up as the tour’s all-time leading title winner had only five total cashes according to the PBA site for $3,635. In 2019 with all the PBA50 success added in, 23 cashes, four titles and $111,910. Williams has won, according to the PBA web site, 70 career titles and $4.9 million.
Back in 2009, Williams was quoted in an article as saying: "As long as I feel good and stay competitive, I’ll keep on bowling. I don’t want to be out here if I’m not competitive; I’d be too frustrated. When I can’t compete, when it isn’t fun, I’ll retire. I have no issue with that.”
As we talked I thought of Jack Nicklaus, the great golfer, and his desire toward the end of his prime to compete and not be a ceremonial golfer. I asked him about that ceremonial bowler comparison.
“Unfortunately, I’ve probably been doing that the last 10 years. I haven’t bowled nearly as well the last 10 years as I did before that. Every once in a while I have a good tournament, but those are far and fewer between. The problem is I enjoy the competition. Technically I could make more money doing clinics like this, but I enjoy the competition, so I usually set clinics up around the tournaments so that kind of helps with the income.”
Look, if you are young and don’t really remember Walter Ray Williams in his prime, check YouTube or Google this man who is a star bowler and also a nine-time world horseshoe champion.
“I grew up playing horseshoes and got into bowling," he said. "The underhand arm swing really carried over from horseshoes to bowling, and I firmly believe if I hadn’t been the horseshoe player, I wouldn’t have been the bowler that I am. I developed a good arm swing. I didn’t grow up in a bowling center. Two-thirds of these kids on tour grew up in a bowling center. Their parents owed a bowling center; their parents worked in a bowling center or they worked … somehow, they got where they could practice a lot. Without that practice you aren’t going to get that good.
“I probably bowled the least amount of those guys that bowl on tour. Now the years I bowled on tour, I bowled a lot getting up to that spot. I don’t think I ever bowled more than 50 games in a week. Some of these guys bowl 50 games in a day.
“But I had a great career from 1986 to 2010. I did very well. But when you look at it, I won less than two titles a year. When you look at it that way, well … that’s decent. But when you look at it over 25 years, that’s a different story. That’s kind of the big difference. Being able to do it for that long and being very successful for a long time. I’m very happy with that obviously.”
We will talk about his clinic instruction, horseshoes and his social live streaming in our next column Jan. 26. Until then, good luck and good bowling.
Bowling Honor Roll
For Dec 26, 2020-Jan 7, 2021
Top house leaders
Men
All-Star Lanes
Jason Craft 816 (300)
Tyler Wright 786 (299)
Chad Conard 780 (267)
Noah Modean 765 (275)
Larry Saine 742 (259)
Duke Koontz 740 (278)
Jarryd Cornelious 737 (279)
John Nguyen 723 (289)
Patrick Wilson 722 (252)
Barry Doyle 721 (268)
Keith Chargois 708 (264)
Clay Normand 706 (244)
Tyler Lewis 705 (256)
Daniel David 703 (252)
Alan Addison 703 (280)
Circle Bowl
Gregory Snee 795 (289)
Blaze Hernandez 742 (263)
Alan Addison 727 (255)
Kevin Albarez 722 (248)
Tyler Wright 722 (257)
Garret Sheehan 704 (248)
Rich Bourgeois 703 (256)
John Montgomery 692 (245)
Michael Baham 688 (248)
Nick Falcon 688 (276)
Brennan Leblanc 684 (232)
Tommy Ngo 683 (278)
Ian Widdick 678 (236)
Stephen Poe 676 (235)
Jacob Garretson 673 (245)
Brian Chambers 663 (281)
Shelton Guinn 654 (236)
Glenn Blackwell 645 (267)
Joseph Metzer 644 (246)
Premier Lanes
Stephen McIntyre 730 (268)
Tommy Ecroyd 716 (262)
Andy Shepherd 713 (257)
Craig Castello 700 (246)
Matt Spurgeon 692 (259)
Josh Phillips 688 (236)
Russell Owens 687 (300)
Frank Michelle 686 (246)
Canaan Hebert 684 (274)
Chance Blank Sr 677 (254)
Aaron Deutsch 676 (232)
Juan Coston 669 (245)
Brian Mumphrey 660 (228)
Matt Campbell 655 (244)
Kyle Laughlin 652 (222)
Women
All-Star Lanes
Deidra Johnson 698 (244)
Sarah Broussard 693 (268), 659
Stephanie Graham 668 (265)
Darian Miller 664 (238)
Ki'ara Smith 657 (246)
Bernadine Thompson 657 (256), 638
Chris Lacroix 645 (222)
Patsy Dew 633 (227)
Haley Young 631 (228)
Ally Jenkins 629 (223)
Cassandra Lacour 618 (223)
Barbara Baker 615 (223)
Van Do 612 (223)
Cheryl Albarez 611 (223)
Eva Newman 608 (246)
Circle Bowl
Natalie White 586 (214)
Sarah Leduff 582 (208)
Kari Fritter 577 (202)
Haley Young 572 (204)
Teri Texada 571 (206)
Lynn Madden 564 (226)
Samantha Sims 548 (213)
Olivia Leblanc 513 (191)
Jerri Hayman 509 (192)
Crystal Baham 504 (183)
Susie Brown 503 (181)
Debbie Waguespack 502 (180)
Becky Leduff 501 (204)
Jan Gaudet 493 (178)
Peppie Landry 488 (188)
Premier Lanes
Bailee Chapman 550 (257)
Cherie Hymel 518 (179)
Cathy Johnson 511 (195)
Abby Diez 506 (198)
Lana Girouard 504 (187)
Youth Leagues
U18-13
Austin Nguyen 649 (223)
Jordan Wingerter 468 (182)
U12
Dylan Powers 467 (187)
Kaedyn Mumphrey 410 (149)
Senior Leagues
Men
Gary Zeringue 716 (258), 591
Anthony Rotolo 653 (238), 551
Jerry Deslatte 636 (218), 622
Brian Von Gruben 635 (253), 633
Loyd Hutchinson 615 (218)
Louis Branch 597 (225)
Jerry Campbell 583 (204)
Wilbert Ursin 582 (235)
Emilio Petrone 578 (207)
Larry Arbour 571 (215)
Ken Albarez 570 (203)
Jim Bridges 568 (220)
Roland Legleux 565 (206)
Henry Verbick 563 (212)
Bob Peterson 560 (193)
Johnnie Duncan 560 (202)
Women
Drunell Hamilton 569 (225)
Patricia Bates 550 (201), 465
Ada Brooks 505 (199)
Denise James 496 (207)
Claudette Leboeuf 495 (190), 484
Clara Taylor 485 (183)
Lynne Chatelain 484 (182)
Lynn Holder 479 (167)
Ella Kent 479 (171)
Mary Phills 478 (170)
Lana Girouard 469 (194)
Robbin Boeneke 465 (157)
Terri Durr 464 (159)
Debra Bolling 463 (176), 453
Linda Reed 462 (183)