HAMMOND — Just a couple of weeks ago, homecoming looked like it would be a joyous occasion for Southeastern Louisiana — and not just for the reunions.
The Lions were ranked 16th in the FCS, looking for their best start since 1980 and off to a 2-0 Southland Conference start.
And now ... things don’t look quite so bright.
No. 23 SLU followed last week’s late loss at McNeese State with a mistake-filled performance Saturday, falling to Incarnate Word 27-21 before a disappointed Strawberry Stadium crowd with the exception of the 100 or so red-clad Cardinals fans who made the trek from San Antonio.
Southeastern quarterback Chasson Virgil was intercepted four times, the first of which was returned for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter that put the Lions (3-3, 2-2 SLC) behind for good.
The four interceptions matched Virgil’s total through his first five games.
“These last two games, I feel like I let the team down,” Virgil said. “I was trying to do too much.
“UIW had a good game plan for us. I guess you could say that affected the quarterback.”
Virgil wasn’t SLU’s only offender.
The Lions also lost two fumbles and had 13 penalties for 120 yards (to none lost and 40 yards for UIW), including two false starts that turned manageable third-down situations into long yardage plays that SLU could not convert with two more chances.
The last came on at the UIW 39 with 1:02 after Virgil had completed five straight passes to move the Lions into position to pull out the victory.
Virgil’s third-down pass to CJ Turner picked up 9 yards to make it fourth-and-2. But on fourth down, his throw to Brysen Schwebel was too hard and slightly behind him and went off his hands.
“I was very confident we were going to go down and win it,” Virgil said. “I tried to stay even keel the whole game.
“I know my guys are going to make plays for me. I just didn’t put it where Brysen could get it.”
SLU coach Frank Scelfo agreed that the turnovers were too much to overcome.
“You turn the ball over that many times, you’re just not going to have any consistency,” he said. “We played pretty good on defense, especially with the holes our offense put us in.
“Those guys didn’t put their heads down or nothing. And we still had an opportunity in that last drive to get it down there and score.”
SLU, which gave up 621 yards to the Cardinals in a 52-34 loss at UIW last season, allowed 317 Saturday, including 147 passing by quarterback Jon Copeland, who had a school-record 411 against them last year.
However, two fourth-quarter defensive mistakes by SLU cornerback Ferlando Jordan in the fourth quarter helped put the Lions in a two-score hole they could not extract themselves from.
First, his interception and return to the Incarnate Word 37 was negated by pass interference. Then, he tipped an end zone pass to Lamont Johnson for the TD that made it 27-14.
Still, the Lions weren’t out of it.
Marcus Cooper scored from 16 yards out to cap an 84-yard drive with 5:54 left to brought SLU back within six.
After a quick stop, Virgil’s fourth interception followed. But the Lions held at their 39 and got the ball at their 13 with 2:07 left, setting up the final dramatics.
The Lions now have an open date to regroup before trying to make a last-half run to get themselves at least back into playoff contention starting Oct. 2 at Houston Baptist.
“You want to jump right back out and play again, but that’s not what the schedule says,” Scelfo said. “We’re going to get a week to work on some stuff, so let’s embrace that and look on it as a positive.
“Our guys are going to fight through this. I think the character of this team will take care of that.”
For the fifth straight game, Southeastern did not lead at halftime Saturday.
It didn’t seem like that would be the case in the first quarter.
On their first possession the Lions got 48-yard touchdown pass from Virgil to Austin Mitchell who was unencumbered crossing into the end zone, putting a quick end to an 89-yard drive that was actually 99 thanks to SLU drawing a pair of false start calls.
And despite UIW (4-2, 2-1) getting a field goal after a fumble recovery at the Cardinals 33 stopping another Southeastern threat, the Lions were seemingly in control.
At the quarter’s end, SLU had the lead, a 141-78 yardage advantage, had kept the Cardinals from converting on four third-down situations, Chaisson was 6-7 and the Lions had possession at their 41.
Then things went sour.
On the first play of the second period Virgil was hit as he threw, the ball went forward a few years and Isiah Paul picked it off for an easy 45-yard pick six.
Virgil hit the first three passes of the ensuing possession to get the ball to the UIW 36. But his first down pass from there was poorly thrown and Ashton Preston intercepted to stop the threat.
The Lions got the ball back without any damage, but they had to punt, and Incarnate Word, heretofore inept on offense, went on 80-yard drive capped by Copeland’s 18-yard TD pass to Brady Rogers.
To make things worse, SLU senior safety Tre Spann was ejected for targeting on the play.
The Lions did respond with a six-play drive that ended on Cole Kelly’s one-yard sneak that cut the deficit to 17-14.
The third quarter had been Southeastern’s best of the year — 63-13 against the opposition.
But the Lions failed to scratch, coming up short at the end when Virgil’s fourth-and-three pass intended for CJ Turner sailed over Turner’s head.
The SLU defense did its job in the quarter — especially when Ronald Cherry and Patrick Johnson combined to stop UIW ballcarriers on three straight plays from the 2, forcing a field goal.
But the Cardinals put together another TD drive after the Virgil-Turner incompletion.