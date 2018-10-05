Southern Louisiana’s Frank Scelfo is like any other coach. He looks past the raw statistics to find a way to beat an opponent.
As his Lions prepare to face Southland Conference co-leader Incarnate Word, he’s looking past the league’s leading rusher Ra’Quanne Dickens and right at the Cardinals dual-threat quarterback Jon Copeland.
“He’s a dual threat; you have to account for him,” Scelfo said of the freshman from Argyle, Texas, the first true dual quarterback his team has faced this season. “He runs the ball and is a good passer, throws well on the run. It will present some different problems we haven’t seen. He’s the focal point of their offense.”
The Lions (2-3, 2-1 in SLC play) have a chance to push closer to the top of the Southland Conference standings in the game set for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Benson Stadium in San Antonio.
UIW (2-2, 2-0) is tied with McNeese State (3-0) for first place based on winning percentage.
Scelfo said his team will have to continue to play good defense in order to secure its third consecutive victory. Even though Dickens has rushed for 587 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 10.3 yards per carry, Scelfo credits Copeland with creating opportunities for Dickens.
“When the quarterback is a threat to run, you have to take a player to account for him. It creates a void. Their (offensive line) is athletic and gets into you quick. We have to guard against not giving up the explosive plays. It goes back to the quarterback and having to account for him in changing your scheme up a little bit.”
It's not just his running ability but the threat of it, Scelfo said. Copeland has only 58 net yards and is averaging 33.7 passes per game. But his ability to scramble creates trouble for defenses.
Southeastern has shown an ability to adjust. The Lions shut down another SLC star player last week, holding down wide receiver Jazz Ferguson (six catches for 117 yards, no TDs) while they held on for a 24-17 victory. Defensive coordinator Louie Cioffi will have a different type of assignment for his improving defense.
SLU forced three turnovers and had five sacks last week, including one by Tamarcus Russell to seal the game on the final play. The Lions defense played 94 snaps and got help from some inexperienced players.
“Our guys were tired but we played every snap,” Scelfo said. “At the end of the game, they could smell it. They knew what they had to do. Josh Carr is a true freshman, he did a nice job. Linebacker Sean Clavelle got hurt late, so we had to go with (transfer) David Fields, his first chance to get in the game. He did a nice job pushing the pocket. Isaac (Adeyemi-Berglund) did a good job and so did Fred Brown.”
The Lions answer offensively with their own quarterback, Chason Virgil, who leads the SLC with 305 yards per game. He’s connected on 122 of 195 for 1,526 yards and nine TDs. The Lions have two of the conference’s top 10 receivers in average yards per game, Juwan Petit-Frere (84.4) and Austin Mitchell (70).
Like the offense, Scelfo said the Lions will face a defense that will take some adjusting. The Cardinals play a four down from with both inside linemen playing like nose tackles. Scelfo said his team needs to be better balanced. The Lions are next to last in rushing with 93.4 yards per game and 2.8 per carry.
“It will be a challenge for our offensive line to make sure we have the right hats on hats,” he said. “We’ve got to run the ball better.”