One of the nation's top high school basketball recruits has made his college choice: None of the above.

RJ Hampton, the No. 5 recruit in the nation for the 2019-'20 season, has chosen to sign a professional deal with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League, according to a report from 247Sports.

Hampton was the top recruit in Texas where he played for Little Elm High School, and the No. 2 combo guard in the nation, according to 247's rankings. Hampton had college offers from more than a dozen schools including college basketball blue bloods like Kentucky and Kansas, the latter of which was projected as his most likely landing spot.

Widely considered a Top 5 pick in the 2020 #NBA draft @RjHampton14 announces NZ signing live on @GetUpESPN this morning🙌 pic.twitter.com/JLcv6ymtnj — SKYCITY Breakers NZ (@NZBreakers) May 28, 2019

The 6-foot-5 guard also had several offers from SEC schools, including LSU, Mississippi State and Florida.

"It’s never been a dream of his to play college basketball, it’s been a dream of his to use college basketball as a vehicle to get to the NBA," said his father, Rod Hampton, in the report.

Hampton's decision is an uncommon one, but it does have precedent. Highly touted guards Anthony Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay both chose to forgo college and play overseas before returning to be chosen with high picks in their respective drafts.

Jennings signed with the Lottomatica Roma of the Italian Serie A before he was chosen No. 10 overall in the 2009 NBA draft.

Mudiay signed with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association before being selected No. 7 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2015 NBA draft.

LSU, meanwhile, was never a likely choice for Hampton, but has gotten positive news on other fronts in recent weeks. The Tigers landed their first recruiting win in the commitment of 5-star power forward Trendon Watford, and also learned key players Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor have chosen to return to college despite entering their names into the NBA draft. LSU also has a pair of commitments from 3-star guards James Bishop and Charles Manning, leaving them currently with the No. 7-ranked class in the SEC with at least a dozen recruiting offers pending, according to 247sports.

Emmitt Williams and Naz Reid could still potentially return, though sophomore guard Tremont Waters said he does not intend to pull his name out as he did last year.

For the full report from 247Sports, click here.