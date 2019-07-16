HOOVER, Ala. — Kelly Bryant, the nation’s most recognized college football transfer, won a big victory in his role as the new Missouri quarterback before taking his first practice snap.
Bryant literally stepped up and provided what could prove to be a unifying moment for a team that might spend this upcoming season on the outside looking in at postseason play.
In late January, a week after setting their 2019 team goals, Missouri was hit with a postseason ban as part of NCAA sanctions for improper academic help from a tutor.
Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett remembers Bryant standing up in the senior team meeting that day and winning the room.
“He said, ‘I’m with you; I’m here to win games. Bowl ban or not we can still be something really special,'” Garrett said at Southeastern Conference media days Monday. “That was my respect moment for him, that’s when he won me over.”
Not only did Bryant pledge to stay put, he might have created a contagion amongst his new teammates. Not a single Missouri player opted to enter the NCAA portal, which has become a quick escape route for players who find reasons to transfer.
Postseason bans can create a justified stampede for the exit in most programs. Bryant doubling down on his new home could provide an even bigger payoff if the ban is overturned on appeal.
Plugging Bryant, who accounted for 4,311 yards and 32 touchdowns in three plus seasons at Clemson, into an offense with eight starters back could make the Tigers a dark horse threat in the SEC East in 2019.
“We want to be the best, win the SEC championship,” said the 6-feet-3, 225-pound Bryant, who started 18 games at Clemson. “It’s not achievable at this moment. We’ll see how that process gets done. Nobody is sitting around saying, ‘Let’s see if we get it tomorrow, the next day, next day. ... We’ve got games to get ready for. We’re focused on what we can control at the moment.”
Bryant’s journey was well documented as a sidebar to Clemson’s national championship run last season. A two-year understudy to DeShaun Watson, he started every game in the 2017 season and led Clemson to the semifinals, where it lost to Alabama.
Last year, Bryant started the first four games but with freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence looming over his shoulder. When Lawrence assumed the starting job in last September, Bryant immediately announced he would transfer, and picked Missouri on Dec. 4 after narrowing his choices to five schools.
Bryant liked what he saw on the sideline and in the huddle. Missouri lost quarterback Drew Lock and No. 1 receiver Emmanuel Hall from a team that finished third in the SEC in scoring and total offense. He’ll have a strong cast to work with including running back Larry Rountree and receiver Jonathan Johnson, who needs 800 yards to become the school receiving yardage leader.
And then there’s offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, with whom Bryant said he’s clicked, despite calling Dooley “weird.”
“I have one year, and I want to put myself in position to be able to have a chance at the next level,” Bryant said. “I looked at Missouri, coach Dooley, he was with the Cowboys. He has pretty much the same offensive style, terminology that they had. So, now having to learn a whole new offense at the pace of how they do in the NFL. I was like, ‘I’m up for that challenge.’”