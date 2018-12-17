Saturday’s basketball debacle against Louisiana Tech was bad enough, but for a while it also appeared that UL-Lafayette would be without the services of its leading scorer and rebounder for an undetermined period.
Instead, Ragin’ Cajun coach Bob Marlin got some good news Monday, and JaKeenan Gant is expected to be back at full speed in short order.
The senior, and the nation’s only player averaging 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and three blocked shots prior to Saturday’s 83-62 home loss to the Bulldogs, may not play Tuesday when the Cajuns (7-4) travel to Lake Charles for a 6:30 p.m. battle against McNeese State. But his return will come before the start of Sun Belt Conference play during the first week of January.
“If he can go tomorrow, he’ll go, but if he can’t we’ll hold him out,” Marlin said. “He’s awfully sore, but long-term he’s going to be fine.”
Gant hit the Cajundome floor hard in the first three minutes of Saturday’s loss while blocking a shot, landing on his wrist and tailbone. Both are bruised but X-rays showed no other damage, and Gant had a brief second-half return to action but was ineffective and in obvious pain.
“If he doesn’t come back (Tuesday), it does take some of the wind out of your sails,” Marlin said. “He’s a rim protector, one of the national leaders, and not having him is an issue. But we’d rather have him healthy for the long term.”
The 6-8 Springfield, Ga., product was slowed with physical issues late last season, and that had a big impact on Cajun losses to Little Rock to end the regular season, UT-Arlington in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals and LSU in the NIT first round. This year, he’s on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award honoring the nation’s top “mid-major” player and had scored in double figures in every game before Saturday.
Even if Gant had been at full effectiveness, Saturday might have been a struggle against a Bulldog team that doubled its season effectiveness from 3-point range (13-of-23) and shot 10 percentage points higher than its season average.
“They totally outplayed us,” Marlin said. “Their guard play was better, their inside game was better. We got caught up in the perfect storm, and that’s something we’d been done to other teams over the last couple of years. We laid an egg in the second half.”
Tuesday’s game against the Cowboys (3-7) is the sixth against a Louisiana-based team in UL-Lafayette’s last seven games, with the loss to Tech breaking a four-game win streak this season. Saturday’s loss also snapped a streak of 17 straight non-conference home wins for the Cajuns and a 21-game home win streak in December games.
“I think we get a little spoiled by that,” Marlin said. “It takes a log of work to do that. Unfortunately now, we have to start a new streak, but I’ll trade that one for winning some of those January games.”
Tuesday’s game is the last for the Cajuns prior to a Christmas break, and they will also travel within the state on Dec. 29 at Southeastern Louisiana before beginning league play. On Tuesday, they’ll face a Cowboy team that is 3-1 in its just-opened Health and Human Performance Center under new coach Heath Schroyer.
McNeese has logged nearly 10,000 travel miles in going 0-6 away from home this season, including an 80-67 loss at Missouri-Kansas City on Saturday.
“They’ve been on the road quite a bit,” Marlin said, “but they played people close a lot of those games. They’ve got four guys back and a lot of junior college and four-year transfers. They’ll be bigger than we are so we’ll have to adjust with that especially if JaKeenan can’t play.”
UL-LAFAYETTE (7-4) at McNEESE (3-7)
WHEN: Tuesday, 6:30, 7 p.m.
WHERE: H&HP Center, Lake Charles
TV: CST
ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KPEL-AM, 1420, KHXT-FM 107.9
