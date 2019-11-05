UL soccer coach Lance Key would be fine if Wednesday’s first-round rematch in the Sun Belt Conference Championships went exactly like his team’s regular-season-ending meeting with Troy’s Trojans.
At least, for the first 88 minutes.
The Ragin’ Cajuns held a 1-0 lead over Troy with less than two minutes remaining in regulation time back on Oct. 27, before the visiting Trojans scored a late goal to force overtime and then put in a match-winner four minutes later.
Now, the two teams will meet again 10 days later, with No. 7 seed UL (8-7-3) facing off with No. 2 Troy in a 1 p.m. first-round matchup.
“They’re arguably the best team in the league right now,” said Key of the Trojans (12-2-4, 7-1-2), who scored a league-leading 24 goals in Sun Belt play. “But we played well against them on that Sunday and did a lot of things right. If we’re in a position in the 88th minute to win the game Wednesday like we were Sunday, you’ll have a happy staff.”
Single-elimination play at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Ala., opens with No. 6 Texas State — the preseason league favorite — meeting third-seeded Arkansas State at 10 a.m. Top-seeded South Alabama meets No. 8 seed Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. and No. 4 Coastal Carolina meets No. 5 Georgia State at 7 p.m. in the other first-round matches. Semifinals are on Friday leading up to a 1 p.m. Sunday championship match.
The closeness of the seeding was reflected during the Cajuns’ 2-1 overtime loss to Troy in that regular-season finale. Had UL won that match, the Cajuns could have risen as high as the No. 3 seed and even a draw would have put them at No. 4 in what is their first appearance in the league tournament since 2016.
“We’ve only got two or three players that have ever been in the Sun Belt tournament before,” Key said, “so we have to make sure that we’re focused. It’s been a while since we played so we’ve tried to navigate through this 10-day cycle. It’s a little unusual for soccer.”
Key said he’s been trying to find a balance between “rest and rust” since the regular-season finale.
“Soccer’s unique in that it’s really physically taxing,” said Key, the winningest first-year coach in UL history with the eight wins. “The number of miles you put on during a match, and in the tournament you have to do it twice in three days and three times in five. You have to manage it and make sure they’re prepared for it.
“But do you rest too much and sacrifice rhythm. The timing you need is incredible, and if you have a player sitting out a couple of days, timing can be so off it makes a big difference. You have to find a way to do that with as little physical expenditure as possible.”
The Cajuns have not lost two straight matches at any point this season, and limited opponents to only eight goals in 10 Sun Belt matches. The loss to Troy was their only home setback of the year (5-1-1), with the tie coming against top-seeded USA to open the league season, and UL allowed only three total goals at home this season.
But the tournament’s on the road, and UL has never won a first-round match in 13 previous Sun Belt Tournament appearances.
Sophomore defender Gwen Mummert, a starter in all 36 matches in her UL career, scored the Cajuns’ goal against Troy on a first-half penalty kick. Mummert, who on Tuesday was named to the All-Sun Belt first team, is tied for second on the team in scoring behind the six goals of freshman forward Karleen Bedre, one of several freshmen that have made significant impacts this season.
“Some of them have made us a more physical team,” Key said. “Our players will battle. It depends on the officials and what they deem a foul and what’s not. Some places on the field you have to be in more control, some places you can be more risky in getting to a ball. It’s going to be competitive, I promise you that.”