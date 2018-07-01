Ben Miles, son of former LSU coach Les Miles, has a new home after announcing his transfer from Nebraska in May.

The Catholic High alumnus is now an Aggie, confirming his new school as Texas A&M via Twitter Sunday. Miles also thanked the coaches that recruited him to Nebraska where he redshirted as a freshman in the post.

"Made it to Campus," Miles post says. "I am really excited about my opportunity here in College Station! ... I can't wait to get started!"

Made it to Campus... I am really excited about my opportunity here in College Station! Once again, thank you to the coaches that recruited me to Nebraska and invested in me for a year. This is my next step. I can’t wait to get started! pic.twitter.com/6XELTHBmTy — ben miles (@BenBmiles2) July 1, 2018

Miles announced his transfer from Nebraska on May 2, saying it "was no longer the right fit" for himself with the arrival of new coach Scott Frost, who led Central Florida of the American Athletic Conference to a 13-0 record and self-proclaimed national championship a season ago.

Miles, who plays fullback and was one of the top-rated players at his position when he committed to the Cornhuskers in 2017, took part in Nebraska's spring game, carrying the ball four times for 9 yards.