The Southland Conference has postponed all of its fall sports, the league announced Thursday, joining other college leagues that have postponed athletics due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
This means four Louisiana colleges — McNeese State, Northwestern State, Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana — will not play a conference football schedule this fall. The league gave institutions the option to participate in limited non-conference games.
The Southland Conference Board of Directors decided to postpone competition in football, volleyball, women's soccer and cross county. The league will explore playing those sports in the spring.
“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett said in a statement. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”
Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen told the football team Wednesday that Southeastern Louisiana has backed out of its opener, and the program will look for a replacement immediately.
"We want to play 12 games," Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. "If we can find somebody, we'll try to find them. Our intentions are if we're going to play, let's play a full schedule."
After the announcement, Southland Conference teams split on trying to play this fall.
Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague said in a statement the program "is moving forward with its fall campaign in all sports," playing a reduced schedule by working with other schools from the Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southern and Big South conferences.
"We are confident we can do this safely and provide a healthy space for them all," Teague said in the statement.
It's uncertain if any Louisiana schools will pursue a fall season. McNeese State and Southeastern Louisiana said they will not play any games this fall.
This story will be updated.