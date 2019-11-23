One yard. One fumble. One point.
That’s all that separated Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday in their battle for the Southland Conference championship and the automatic qualifying berth in the FCS playoffs that went to the winner.
But in the light of the Colonels’ dramatic 28-27 victory at a packed Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, the question is “Was the difference enough to keep the Lions out of the playoffs as well?”
They’ll find out Sunday (11:30 a.m. ESPNU) as well as Nicholls learning about its third straight playoff pairing when they are announced.
“We really don’t like having somebody else making the decision,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “You’d much rather be in control of the situation.
“But we didn’t do enough to win and they did. I know I’d go and compete with anybody in the country with this bunch of guys though.”
Indications are that the Lions will make it.
FCS bracketologist Jason Groomes of collegesportsmadness.com has SLU projected in his field of 24, adding that the Lions (7-4) were in better position to make the playoffs as an at-large team than were the Colonels (8-4), especially depending on the outcome of some other games.
Southland commissioner Tom Burnett said Saturday he felt confident about the Lions' chances, especially after Central Arkansas’ 52-35 victory against Incarnate Word on Friday which earned the Bears a share of the title with Nicholls and a possible top eight national seeding.
SLU blanked UCA 34-0 on Nov. 9, a victory that Burnette pointed out added to an already strong résumé for the Lions.
“It’s just guesswork at this point, but mine is they should feel very confident,” he said. “They opened by beating a top 10 team (Jacksonville State) and played Ole Miss close.
“Then they play in a great one-point game for the championship.”
Adding to Burnette’s confidence is the fact that the Southland has had three teams in the playoffs for the past two years and four of the past six.
Also, SLU was ranked No. 21 in the FCS media poll and 22 in last week’s coaches’ rankings, so a loss to the team which was respectively one and two spots behind the Lions can’t hurt.
Neither can it hurt that Nicholls State athletic director Matt Roan, who was recently named to the FCS selection committee, was in attendance Thursday. He cannot lobby for his own school’s playoff pairing, but he can speak on behalf of SLU.
Certainly Roan and the rest of those in attendance Thursday saw a thriller.
After Nicholls, which trailed 14-0 after the first quarter, had gone in front 28-27 on Chase Fourcade’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Dai’Jean Dion with 1:30 left, the Lions reached the Colonels’ 3 with on a pass interference with 27 seconds left.
Devonte Williams reached the 2 on first down. On the next play, 6-foot-7 backup quarterback Cole Kelly tried to stretch for the end zone. But safety Kevin Moore got a helmet on the ball and when it came loose, tackle Sully Laiche recovered just inside the 1.
“We never flinched,” Moore said. “I got my helmet on the ball, and that was it.
“You do something like that and good things happen.”
The Colonels were able to run out the clock with Fourcade heaving the ball far downfield on fourth down.
“This team has had its back against the wall all year long,” Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. “We were picked to win the conference, lost a couple of games, then went on a four-game win streak to win it.
“Our motto is to keep punching, and we’re going to keep fighting until the end.”
Indeed the Colonels, who were ranked as high as No. 9 before losing back-to-back games to Sam Houston and Abilene Christian and were on the bubble, needing victories against Incarnate Word, Houston Baptist, McNeese State, and, finally SLU to keep their postseason hopes alive.
And now they’re repeat Southland champions with a good chance to host a first-round game.
That will depend largely on the bids submitted by the schools after the pairings are determined. Nicholls did submit a winning bid in both 2017 and 2018.
Both Nicholls and Southeastern are likely to be playing teams from the western conferences such as the Big Sky because of the pairings format.
Southeastern athletic director Jay Artigues said his school was submitting “a very aggressive bid,” to host should be Lions be selected.
That bid was being accompanied by additional talking points being submitted to the committee, including the facts that the Lions’ four losses were by a total of 22 points and that a chance to win an extra game was denied when Bethune-Cookman canceled its Sept. 7 game against SLU in Daytona Beach, Florida, because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
“We’ve fed them a lot of information,” Artigues said. “We’ve proven that we’re one of the best two teams in our conference.
“I’d be shocked if we’re not in the playoffs.”