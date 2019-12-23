When I sat down to type this I had a lot of thoughts I wanted to express as another year ends, but my thoughts now are for the family of a former Shreveporter who passed away earlier this month.
The name John Sands will ring a bell to many who are tournament bowlers in South Louisiana, but when the name of this Louisiana Bowling Hall of Famer is mentioned in North Louisiana, it is as one of the great bowlers and bowling advocates ever from that part of the state.
Sands passed away at the age of 86 and while we bowled together some, John and I best became known as the competing bowling columnists at the Shreveport papers — he had the bowling column for the evening paper (The Journal), while I wrote bowling tournament stories and later a weekly column in the late 1970s through the 80s at The Times, the morning paper.
John was an outstanding bowler who wrote a bowling column. I on the other hand was a writer who bowled. It was a dynamic that led to some interesting things back and forth over the years. I was heavily involved in youth bowling in Shreveport and he would sometimes mention me as “Mr. Junior Bowling.” At a time when John thought left-handers had too much advantage, I would perhaps overly applaud lefties when they did well just to take the opposite side.
But it was all in good fun because we both knew we were involved in something very rare — two papers with separate bowling writers.
I believe the statute of limitations has run out on this so I can now tell this story. The Times and Journal were highly competitive. The computers back then were such that each paper and writer had separate codes to get into the writing computers. John was in the hospital at one point for a few days and asked me to come visit him. He wanted me to type in to The Journal system his column. He gave me his password and a written copy of the column.
I was probably violating several different things, but I sat in a back computer and entered the password, quickly typed John’s column and got the heck back into The Times system. John’s column appeared (don’t remember what is was about) and all was good. I helped him and believe me over the years I was there we discussed a lot about bowling and in his days as a pro shop owner, he helped keep me in good equipment.
A lot has changed in the game not all for the best (as we both probably agreed more than one) since we both wrote our way into Shreveport papers, but I’ll always remember my writing colleague who was one of that city’s all-time bests in many different ways.
A few other thoughts
I’ve been thinking about this since I bowled in this year’s city tournament in the fall and I just can’t wrap my hands around why the entry wasn’t very good at all.
What has really been interesting is I had at least five people who bowl regularly tell me they didn’t know the tournament was about to take place.
That’s where I just can’t figure things out and this isn’t just about one event.
Do I as a bowling writer do a good job promoting tournaments in our coverage area? I think we can do better. But I have to look more for the event and also have to be sent the information to publicize it.
Do bowling centers in our coverage area (which includes NOLA and Acadiana) let you know when city events are taking place? Does the host house push the event with an extra intensity and/or do other houses not hosting the event let people know the tournaments are taking place in the city?
What is the association’s role in all this? How much can they do to promote the event and what do other associations do around the area? Hopefully that’s something we will have time to look into in 2020. I want to see what other associations in this state are drawing for their tournaments and how their entries stack up.
Is the date a hindrance? That’s a yes or no for every bowler if they know about the dates.
Finally, one fact. The local association could have skipped a city tournament this year because of the Southern Bowling Congress event in March that is at two centers in the city. They decided to host the event. It is up to the bowlers in the end to take part. It will be interesting to see what the local entries for the Southern event are.
Again, I’m just asking questions in regard to wanting all tournaments to be successful. Like the series of Christmas events at All-Star which continues on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Fun formats and a chance to get some tournament cash.
By the way, a lot of centers in South Louisiana will have some sort of New Year’s Eve night specials so call your favorite center and see what’s happening.
Happy holiday, Merry Christmas and happy New Year. We will join you again in 2020 on Jan. 7. Until then, check out some great honor roll scores and good luck and good bowling