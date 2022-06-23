Editor's note: This is the 11th in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches.
The 2022 recipients of the Distinguished Service Award, presented by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, had a behind-the-scenes look at their future profession long before sitting down at a computer keyboard.
Longtime Shreveport and New Orleans sportswriter and columnist Teddy Allen and southwest Louisiana journalist Garland Forman both got their start serving as equipment helpers at Louisiana Tech and Louisiana College, respectively.
Obviously, they were good at picking up grass-stained football pants and sweaty basketball uniforms, but it's their written words that earned the DSA and induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame with 10 others Saturday night in Natchitoches.
Allen has piled up awards from the LSWA and elsewhere since the mid-1980s, working for the Shreveport Journal and The Times in Shreveport, then for the Times-Picayune — first covering LSU and then expanding his role as primary columnist.
He was a featured columnist for Gannett’s north Louisiana papers for nearly three decades after and now is reaching the same audience with the Online Journals group primarily with the Shreveport-Bossier Journal.
In 2008, Allen returned to his beloved alma mater, Louisiana Tech, as a writer in the communications department.
He's done extensive radio broadcasting since for Tech sports and has serviced as a master of ceremonies for many events at the university and for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame for the better part of the last two decades.
The 62-year-old Shreveport resident has multiple times won the Associated Press Sports Editors feature writing award and LSWA Story of the Year, Columnist of the Year, and Sportswriter of the Year awards.
For four-plus decades, Forman has been one of the most honored, well-respected sports journalists in not only central Louisiana but the entire state.
The Pineville native started reporting when he was a student at Louisiana College in the late 1970s. That led to freelance work for both the Eunice News and Ville Platte Gazette in 1980.
Then in 1987, Forman was named Managing Editor of the Bunkie Record and remained there until the fall of 2018 when he was named publisher of the Ville Platte Gazette and six other papers.
During his 31 years at The Bunkie Record in Avoyelles Parish, Forman served as the primary reporter for high school athletics and outdoors. In addition to his duties as the managing editor, high school beat reporter, outdoors writer, photographer, Forman also covered the LSU Tigers and other college programs throughout the state.
In three-plus decades at the Bunkie Record, he received an estimated 150 awards in sports writing, sports photography and layout.
In addition to his work as a journalist, or, as some have called him a "country journalist," Forman, 63, was known for his tireless work with the LSWA and LPA as he is the only person to serve as president of both organizations.