Have some thoughts on how the LSU athletic department could improve?
Well, the department announced Wednesday afternoon that it will select around 25 "passionate fans" this fall to make up a "Tiger Fan Council," a news release said, with the purpose to "provide feedback and insight directly to the athletic department in order to continually improve the fan experience in all sports for LSU fans."
The application can be found on the LSU athletic department website.
“Our fans are the best and most passionate in America,” Athletic Director Joe Alleva said in a statement. “They’ve made LSU the best experience in college sports and we believe this group will help us get even better.”
Members, the release says, will be asked to join a two-year commitment for at least four half-days per year, and the quarterly meetings could cover issues such as tickets, traffic and parking, in-game entertainment among others. Appointed members will be asked to submit their own ideas and items.
The members, the release says, includes "unique access" to LSU sports, which includes "hearing directly from coaches and athletics administration."
“They’re going to be a part of something special at LSU," Senior Associated Athletic Director Robert Munson said in the statement, "something that truly impacts our fans, our student-athletes and our entire university.”