I have to admit this particular bowling column may not be popular but this has been something I’ve been thinking about for some time.
After 15 years of officially recognizing high school bowling, it is time for the LHSAA to consider a new way to determine a champion.
It’s time to think outside the box and put together a playoff format that makes matches more competitive and, in some ways, allow more teams to have that chance to win.
I have never really been a huge fan of the six-player, four-lane matches, but I understand that there is only a limited time to contest a match and the centers can only give up their lanes for so long before the evening leagues begin. That will be tested to the max in 2022 with Baton Rouge only having one house in the city. For now, that format needs to stay because it also qualifies bowlers for the state singles.
Power rankings? That’s for someone else to touch. But someday, something must be adjusted. There have been some teams seeded in spots that just didn’t match up with what they really showed during the regular season. There must be some way to compare an undefeated Shreveport or Lafayette/Lake Charles team with an undefeated or one-loss team in Baton Rouge and/or New Orleans who averaged higher and faced tougher competition.
What needs to change are the playoffs. It needs to be a format that brings the team aspect more into play that will also make the matches more entertaining.
Too many matches in the regular season are complete blowouts after two games and that has really become prevalent in the last couple of years in the playoffs. I think a modified college format that makes bowlers combine scores as individuals and team members could be the spark high school bowling needs.
In the format I would love to see if anyone ever asks, the bowling playoffs would be a best of three competition. Think of it as the Race to 2 like you have seen so much on the PBA Tour.
Because of the current structure of high school bowling, the first point is awarded on a six-player game. The only thing that would matter is the six-player total at the end of one game. That team wins a point.
Then the teams bowl three 5-player Baker games. First player bowls the first and sixth frame, second player bowls second and seventh, etc. You can sub at any time during the game. Three baker scores are your team total. Highest team score wins a point.
That’s two points. If someone leads, 2-0. It’s over and that team advances. But if there’s a 1-1 tie, the tie is broken with a best-of-three Baker match. Whoever wins two-of-the-three Baker games wins the point and the match.
I think the same teams you’ve seen every year will be there in the end with this format. But, you might see some really exciting matches and moments. A 10th frame strike to win the final game and advance a team to the next round will happen more often and will be something that will give an audience watching on TV or a streaming outlet an easier understanding of what is happening which is the biggest problem with the present format.
If an over-the-air network like a Cox Sports TV wanted to televise the final, to make it TV friendly it might have to be an all-Baker match final and I have no problem with that. That’s a TV thing and if you watch any doubles or team competition in college or pros on TV, that’s how it is done.
Again, I think it makes the playoffs more competitive, more understandable and provides a better team importance to the final scores. I know someone would have to get the LHSAA to approve it and it would be years away, but maybe it is time to start some discussion on the future of high school bowling’s playoff system.
At some point, I must also say that if all the boys/coed teams come back that were out during the Covid season, then maybe some discussion is also needed for two divisions based on LHSAA enrollment like other sports. That’s a subject for another time.
I realize I’m just dreaming here of how to make a high school sport better. As mentioned the principals need to do their due diligence and vote in the stepladder final for singles for television. That proposal is on the table. The big question is how long it will take it to get a vote and how much longer it will take it to be implemented. We’ll see.
We’ll be back on June 29 to review some really good scores at the state tournament in Kenner. Until then, good luck and good bowling.