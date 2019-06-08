LSU lost the first game of the NCAA super regional on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers, who pulled starter Cole Henry in the second inning, received a brilliant performance from junior Todd Peterson. They carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Cole Henry pulled after two innings from LSU's opening game of NCAA super regional LSU pulled starting pitcher Cole Henry from the first game of the NCAA super regional after two scoreless innings.

With a three-run lead in the seventh, Trent Vietmeier gave up a game-tying homer. The ball landed behind the right field bleachers at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers crumbled after Florida State took the lead, losing 6-4. Their season sits on the brink during game two Sunday night.

After retiring the side in the first inning on 11 pitches, Henry struggled in the second frame. He walked the leadoff hitter. With two outs, Henry walked the bases loaded as his fastball velocity dipped from 94 mph to about 92 mph.

Henry struck out Florida State left fielder Tim Becker to strand the bases loaded, but he had thrown 30 pitches during the second inning.

As LSU batted, scoring its first run, junior Todd Peterson warmed up in the bullpen. He entered in the third inning, ending Henry's start.

Henry missed the final month of the regular season when he felt discomfort in his elbow. MRIs viewed by multiple doctors showed no structural damage, and Henry returned to pitch in LSU's opening game of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Henry, who pitched five shutout innings against Southern Miss last weekend, spent the rest of the game standing against the dugout railing.

Peterson cut through Florida State’s lineup while LSU tacked on runs. It led 4-0 entering the sixth inning. The Seminoles didn’t have a hit.

After striking out right fielder Reese Albert, Peterson issued his third walk. He gave up a single — Florida State’s first hit — and the Seminoles had runners on the corners. They scored their first run when third baseman Hal Hughes fumbled a high chopper.

Peterson ended the inning against the next batter. He walked off the field pumping his fist, two runners stranded on base.

Peterson began the seventh inning at a season-high 70 pitches. Sophomore Trent Vietmeier warmed up in the bullpen. When he allowed a one-out single on his 79th pitch, coach Paul Mainieri walked to the mound. He signaled for Vietmeier.

Holding the ball, Peterson waited with the rest of the infield as Vietmeier jogged onto the field. Peterson stood there until he met Vietmeier a few steps from the edge of the mound. He handed the ball to Vietmeier and pointed at his chest.

Peterson walked toward a column of teammates who waited to slap his back. Henry stood at the front of the group. He greeted Peterson before anyone else, wrapping the reliever in a hug.

Vietmeier walked the first batter in a full count. Albert came to the plate as the tying run. They fell into a full count. Albert fouled five straight pitches. On the 11th pitch of the at-bat, Albert smashed a ball over the right field bleachers. The game was tied.

Base running errors earlier in the game loomed large when Albert’s home run fell onto the roof of the Marucci Performance Center. Catcher Saul Garza had wasted a run when he missed second base, and Zach Watson was tagged out in a run-down between second and third base.

The Tigers never really threatened after Florida State tied the game, and the Seminoles took the lead. Sophomore Devin Fontenot walked a batter, then Zack Hess walked another and gave up a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the ninth, Hess allowed another home run to Albert.