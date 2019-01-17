It’s race week, and for Louisiana Marathon race director Jonathan Dziuba, that means 20-hour days and last-minute adjustments for one of Baton Rouge’s biggest annual events.
With the Louisiana Marathon only two days away, Dziuba and the FRESHJUNKIE Racing production team are deep into race-week production. From making fresh marks on the course to setting up tents at the Raising Cane’s River Center downtown, they are moving non-stop until the final day of the event Sunday.
The team that puts on the Louisiana Marathon includes 13 people who work on the event year-round, including Dziuba, 55 paid staff members and more than 1,000 volunteers.
Many church groups, intramural teams and Greek organizations across the Baton Rouge area volunteer to help with the event. The Louisiana Marathon makes donations to those groups.
“It’s important to note the buy-in from the mayor’s office, the governor’s office, the lieutenant governor’s office; (they) have supported the event,” Dziuba said. “The Baton Rouge Police Department and the LSU Police Department, EMS, all of those agencies over our city and state have supported the idea from the beginning.”
Early in the week, organizers begin setting up booths at the River Center for Rendevous8, the festival that coincides with the races. On Thursday, tents will be set up for the Finish Festival before the entire operations staff will meet to finalize all plans for the weekend.
Eight large trucks transport the tents and booths from a warehouse in Baton Rouge to the River Center. Dziuba, Louisiana Marathon co-founder Pat Fellows and course director Patrick O’Brien oversee the transportation and setup.
On Friday, the start and finish lines will go up as the official beginning of the Louisiana Marathon nears.
“We have a fantastic team that’s mostly made up of local people that just love what we do the way we love it,” Dziuba said. “Almost all of them are athletes or runners. They know how each job that they’re doing impacts the overall experience of the race. As our team has improved over the last several years, the efficiency that we work with has gotten a lot better, and that allows us to do more.”
Dziuba got involved with the Louisiana Marathon after running in it in 2012, the inaugural year. He already was signed up as a volunteer, and when he crossed the finish line, he immediately took off his shoes and started helping tear down the event at the end.
He’s been on the operations committee ever since.
For his first two years on the operations staff, Dziuba was the logistics director, meaning he was responsible for overseeing tasks and leading groups. In his fourth year with the marathon, Dziuba started his current position, responsible for all the ins and outs of the races.
“That’s what it was nine years ago — just an idea,” Dziuba said. “Through a lot of hard work and elbow grease, it’s kind of grown into this thing over the last eight years.”
While it takes nearly five days to set up for the Marathon, once the final runner crosses the finish the line, the event is taken down in less than four hours.
Dziuba said it’s a combination of motivation to finish up a week of hard work and the number of volunteers that allow the takedown to go so much quicker than the setup.
Though Louisiana Marathon week is by far the most time-consuming of the year for Dziuba and FRESHJUNKIE Racing, the working and planning never stops.
The operations committee is always looking for feedback and encourages runners to fill out post-race surveys. They take that feedback and immediately apply it to next year’s marathon.
Registration for the 2020 Louisiana Marathon begins in March 2019, so planning for finances and budgets quickly will approach following 2019’s conclusion.
“I’d like to think that we’re getting a lot better at it,” Dziuba said. “I hope that the product that everybody sees on the surface has at least been consistent, and we always aim to improve it every year. I know from a production standpoint, we’re getting really good at what we do professionally, and that has everything to do with our team.”