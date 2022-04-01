Ma’Khail Hilliard’s celebrations are subtle and composed.
But when he struck out three straight batters in the top of the second inning against Auburn at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night, he brought a little more swag — cracking a smile and bobbing his head as he shuffled, then jogged, off the mound.
"Celebration isn't really my thing. I've always thought that when I was younger not to show up your opponent, but I've been throwing really good and it's hard to keep those emotions within myself," Hilliard said. "If you get 1-2-3 strikeouts, it's a huge thing and it means so much to not only me but my teammates and the atmosphere. It's good to show a little emotion."
The LSU pitcher’s 5⅓ shutout innings set the tone for a series-tying victory as LSU piled on the runs in the seventh inning for a 9-2 victory over Auburn.
Hilliard’s beaming smile flickered across the screen when the camera showed him in the dugout sipping from a Powerade cup after his stint was over.
It was the second week in a row he made the second-day start in an SEC series. In the last start, he allowed four runs in the sixth inning. This time, he allowed none while giving up just four hits, walking two and striking out seven.
"His line last weekend was a little bit skewed because I left him in because we had a big lead, but he pitched equally as good last week at Florida, so it was nice to get that zero on his line today," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "He's got poise — leadoff guy got the leadoff double and he didn't even flinch, just strikeout, strikeout, groundout. That was another pivotal point in the game today."
Both Dylan Crews and Jordan Thompson went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for LSU. Cade Doughty batted 3 for 5 with one RBI. LSU (19-8, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) threw five pitchers total, with the four relievers combining to yield two earned runs on three hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
Hayden Travinski, who got his fifth consecutive start at catcher, came into the night 5 for 12 at the plate and finished 2 for 3.
"He missed the entire fall and the best coach you're ever going to have is playing time, so it's taken him a little bit to get his legs underneath him, but man, it's a big addition to our offense," Johnson said.
LSU got on the board early when Crews knocked a solo home run in the first, but Auburn starter Trace Bright retired LSU in order in the second and third innings. The Tigers started to get to him in the fourth, threatening with runners at the corners, but didn’t score again until the fifth.
Travinski lined a single to left field, and Doughty’s double to left-center bounced against the wall, stalling the outfielders enough for Travinski to sprint past the plate on accident. Crews pointed at the plate, motioning for Travinski to go back, and he did, making it 2-0.
"I don't know how I caught that," Crews said of Travinski missing home plate. "I just saw he kind of missed the plate, and the coaches were saying to throw it to home, and I wasn't sure if he (reached) or not, so I was like, 'Go back, go back.' "
Carson Swilling came on in relief for Auburn (18-9, 4-4), tasked with facing Crews, who lined a hard groundball to left field to score Doughty for a 3-0 edge.
Auburn did not go away easily.
In the top of the sixth, the Tigers had runners on first and second after Hilliard allowed a single and a walk. Grant Taylor came in on relief, striking out the next batter, and Mike Bello lined a high fly ball to left field, as the ball curved foul, left-fielder Gavin Dugas lept high, catching it before crashing into the wall below the bleachers. The play allowed LSU to keep Auburn at bay for one more inning.
As much as LSU's infield has been criticized, that was the second play of the game made by the outfield that wooed the home crowd. Crews dove for a line drive in the top of the fourth, allowing Hilliard to retire Auburn in order.
"I don't even want to talk about how I performed. I want to talk about other players because diving catches like Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews putting his body on the line out there – those are huge plays that nobody really thinks about after the fact," Hilliard said. "If those balls dropped, then that's another pitch or opportunity for them to score another run."
Auburn did score in the top of the seventh inning. Cole Foster drew a walk, then Bobby Peirce singled to right field. LSU reliever Grant Taylor’s wild pitch advanced both into scoring position, setting up Blake Rambusch’s sac fly to cut Auburn's deficit to 3-1.
Paul Gervase replaced Taylor on the mound, and Kason Howell singled to the right side, scoring Peirce to make it a 3-2 game.
Third baseman Jacob Berry then fumbled a groundball hit by Sonny DiChiara, allowing him to reach first and Howell to advance to second on the error. Both advanced to scoring position on a passed ball before Eric Reyzelman relieved Gervase.
Reyzelman struck out Brody Moore, then yelled “Let’s go” with a fist-pump as he met his teammates in the dugout as both runners were stranded.
LSU built a cushion in the bottom of the seventh with five runs after two outs were recorded.
After Travinski drew a walk, Doughty singled. Crews reached on a fielder’s choice when Doughty was forced out at second. Berry drove in the first run of the inning on a single to right field, reaching second on a fielding error. LSU scored its next run on a wild pitch, and Thompson drove in the next two on a double down the left-field line.
Auburn called on Mason Barnett, its fourth pitcher of the game and second of the inning. He gave up one more run off an RBI double by Gavin Dugas before striking out Giovanni DiGiacomo.
LSU’s final run was scored in the eighth when Travinski ran home on a wild pitch.
"I feel like it's going to be tough to get through this lineup three or four times, so we're definitely going to capitalize late in games," Crews said.