AUGUSTA, Ga. — Fred Ridley is a lawyer. By all accounts, a very accomplished Florida real estate lawyer.

Perhaps that’s why, in 2017, Ridley was put in charge of one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in the world when he was named Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and its invitational tournament you may have heard of called the Masters.

Being a lawyer, Ridley isn’t often cornered into saying something he doesn’t wish to say. But rightly anticipating questions over Georgia’s highly controversial new voting law, Mr. Chairman cut quickly to the chase and spoke about it himself.

In his own way. On his own terms. It was a very Augusta National thing to do.

“I believe, as does everyone in our organization, that the right to vote is fundamental in our democratic society,” Ridley said. “No one should be disadvantaged in exercising that right, and it is critical that all citizens have confidence in the electoral process. This is fundamental to who we are as a people.

“We realize that views and opinions on this law differ, and there have been calls for boycotts and other punitive measures. Unfortunately, those actions often impose the greatest burdens on the most vulnerable in our society. And in this case, that includes our friends and neighbors here in Augusta who are the very focus of the positive difference we are trying to make. Yesterday's groundbreaking for the community center was a joyous occasion. It reminded us that our mission to serve Augusta and its citizens is where we can and will make the greatest impact.”

As if anticipating this year’s controversy, something the folks here do with exceptional clairvoyance, Ridley announced at the November Masters that the club and three of its corporate partners were donating $10 million to help redevelop two predominantly Black neighborhoods Augusta.

Augusta National is funding the start of a women’s golf program at Augusta’s Paine College, an HBCU, and is endowing two scholarships at Paine in the name of pioneering Black golfer Lee Elder. Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on Thursday morning as an honorary starter.

For a lot of folks, that will not be enough. There were calls to boycott the Masters if it was not moved out of Georgia, like Major League Baseball did when it moved this year’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. Some misunderstood that it was up to the PGA Tour.

The Tour does not own the Masters, but it does own the Tour Championship held every September at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, an event the Tour announced would remain there. So the Masters goes on, though under more scrutiny.

Ridley said he knew some wished he, on behalf of Augusta National, would issue some sort of proclamation about the Georgia law. “I just don’t think that is going to be helpful to ultimately reaching a solution,” he said.

Still, he made his position on the law rather clear if you read between the lines.

“Anything that disadvantages anyone to vote is wrong and should be addressed,” Ridley said.

There are our aspirations and there is reality, and the reality is people will exert political pressure with whatever means they can muster. I certainly have to believe that after the green jacket is slipped on the shoulders of the new Masters champion Sunday night that the heat will slowly begin to build under the Southeastern Conference regarding its football championship game, which has been in Atlanta every year since 1994.

The ball will be in the SEC’s court soon enough. For now, the Masters has the spotlight, back in its traditional place in April.

Back in the crosshairs of controversy, which again is nothing new.

They’re big at talking around here, not making sudden movements. Another big golf issue is how distance is impacting the game, an issue that may come into sharper focus if Bryson DeChambeau makes good on his plan to effectively bomb drives over hazards designed to make Augusta National a championship test.

There are no plans for special Masters rules or a Masters golf ball. Not yet.

“That would, in my view, be an absolute last resort,” said Ridley, who also made it clear he wants the USGA and Royal and Ancient Golf Club to address distance posthaste.

Taking a polarizing stand on the hottest political issue of the day qualifies as a last resort at Augusta National. That is not how they do things here.

Encouraging, nudging, prodding important issues forward, using soft power, is this club’s preferred method, whether it’s laws about voting restrictions or restricting how far a golf ball may travel.

Again, if you read carefully, that may exactly be what is happening here now on both fronts.