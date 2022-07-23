Greg Berthelot survived the sweltering conditions at Beaver Creek Golf Course by continuing his personal hot streak Saturday afternoon at the Baton Rouge Open.
With thick rough putting a premium on accuracy, Berthelot shot a 5-under 67 to take a two-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.
In all, eight players in the 72-man field finished the first round under par. Included in that group was former Catholic High golfer Brayden Seguin, who was second at 69. Three golfers were tied for third — Robbie White, Scott Wilfong and Chris Jordan — after rounds of 70.
White was one of the first golfers to finish his round, and he will join Berthelot and Seguin in Sunday's final group, which tees off at 10:50 a.m.
Chuck Laudermill, a winner last month of the Baton Rouge Senior Open at Santa Maria golf course, shot 75 while defending champion Kevin Landry opened with a 76.
For Berthelot, who is coming off a four-round win last week in the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship at TPC Louisiana, it was a good round that could have been better.
Sitting at 4-under through eight holes, Berthelot hit out of bounds off the tee at nine and took double bogey. He opened the back nine with a birdie, but he three-putted the par-5 11th to make par. Then he made bogey at 12 after hitting in the water left of the fairway.
"After that (bogey), I played 3 under the rest of the way," Berthelot said. "There were shots that could have gone in that didn't, but that's all right. I'll just keep at it."
Seguin, a junior on the Spring Hill College golf team, had two front-nine birdies to go out in 34. On the back, a five-hole stretch featuring three birdies and two bogeys left him at 3 under for the day.
Wilfong was 1 over through 10 holes before coming to life. He made three birdies and had a chance for another at 18 before settling for a round of 70.
"I thought the wind was down, but the rough made it tough," Wilfong said. "If you were in the fairway, you could clean the ball so there was a big advantage being on the short grass."
Jordan was even par through 10 holes before making eagle at 11. He parred the remaining seven holes to finish 2 under.
Landon Covington, a former collegiate golfer, had a strong round going before settling for a 73.
"I had it to 4 under after 12 and had a couple of tough holes coming in," Covington said. "It was a tough round."
First-round scores from the Baton Rouge Open at Beaver Creek Golf Course:
Greg Berthelot 67
Brayden Seguin 69
Robbie White 70
Chris Jordan 70
Scott Wilfong 70
Ethan Moser 71
Kyle Bennett 71
Michael Arnaud 71
Wendell Akins 72
Jason Humphries 72
Peyton Canter 73
Landon Covington 73
Cody Simons 74
Eric Hoffman 74
Mike Drury 74
Carter Schmidt 74
Phillip Frazier 74
Garrett Westbrook 74