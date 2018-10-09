From teammates to fellow NFL greats, from world-class musicians to world leaders, just about everybody had plenty of kind words for Saints quarterback Drew Brees Monday night.
The congratulations followed on social media just moments after Brees became the NFL's all-time leading passer on a 62-yard touchdown throw in the second quarter of the Saints' big win against the Washington Redskins, putting him past Peyton Manning for the most career yards.
Here's a brief compilation of what people had to say about the new passing king:
Current teammates
Congrats brutha @drewbrees 🤟🏾🤟🏾🤟🏾— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) October 9, 2018
Hey NOLA, school cancelled today, work too.— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 9, 2018
It’s “#Drewsday”, October 9, 2018. Celebrate the 🐐 accordingly. ⚜️
Honored to witness the greatest QB EVER!!— Craig Robertson (@C__Robertson) October 9, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to @drewbrees on making history last night! It has been a highlight of my career having the opportunity to learn from and play with one of the greatest to ever play this game. Grateful for the chance I have to be mentored by a man who is so committed to his team, his family, and his faith. #Legend #WHODAT
Former Saints
Ok, I cried a bit tonight. https://t.co/33jXI1WiKZ— Scott Fujita (@sfujita55) October 9, 2018
Congratulations buddy!! Truly the best to ever do it. So happy for you @drewbrees & what a pleasure it was getting to be your teammate for 5 years! https://t.co/FXtYCoFQGB— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) October 9, 2018
Salute @drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB I’ve ever played with! #WhoDat— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018
Congrats @drewbrees on making history, once again!! Proud to have been a small part in this record! Nobody more deserving. 🐐— Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) October 9, 2018
Hey guys, @drewbrees is a prime example of NEVER QUITTING till you reach the TOP. 🐐— Willie Roaf (@Willie_Roaf) October 9, 2018
Sincerely, Willie #takenotes ⚜️ #DrewBrees #WhoDatNation #nola #neworleans #saints @Saints @ProFootballHOF @NFL @nflnetwork #breakrecords pic.twitter.com/S6tEg33uar
Rest of the NFL
Drew... you have inspired me. Grateful for you for doing it for the "Short Guys." @DrewBrees— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 9, 2018
Congrats @drewbrees on the record last night! Great friend, role model, and better leader! Keep inspiring brother! 💯 pic.twitter.com/8xCOBSR0Hh— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) October 9, 2018
Cancel school tomorrow?! @drewbrees set the @NFL ‘s all-time passing yards record. I salute you, man. #LikeManningSaid | #nfl #milehighsalute | #drewbrees I #recordbreaker | #respect @nflnetwork | @Broncos https://t.co/AIK56fJt3z— Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) October 9, 2018
Respect, @drewbrees. pic.twitter.com/cQGv6Up7TZ— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 9, 2018
Congrats to my guy @drewbrees !! #GoatStatus 🐐— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) October 9, 2018
NEW ORLEANS DESERVES IT, Drew You are a GOAT!!! 504 Hero— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 9, 2018
Lotta damn yards @drewbrees congratulations!! #buildyourlegend— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 9, 2018
Congratulations @drewbrees, One of the greatest to ever play the game!— Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) October 9, 2018
Other athletes
Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that’s a lot of passing yards!! 🙏🏾🏈👑— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018
Congratulations to @Saints @drewbrees the @NFL new all-time passing leader! In 2010 I presented him with the @SInow Sportsman of the year award. Well done Drew! pic.twitter.com/2gpywIQYSV— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) October 9, 2018
Congratulations to @Saints quarterback @drewbrees for becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader! He beat the previous record of 71,940 yards. What a game! You deserve it.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2018
Great day to be a Boilermaker while witnessing history!!! Congrats @drewbrees on the milestone!!! #BoilerUp #Purdue— ETwaun Moore (@ETwaun55) October 9, 2018
This is awesome!! G.I.G @JoelOsteen Please grad transfer to #thefaU next year @drewbrees Better weather 🤷♂️🏈🔥⛳️🏸🏄♀️🏄🏿🏖 https://t.co/qugEenQIJ8— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 9, 2018
Congratulations to the @NFL’s Career Passing Yards Leader, @drewbrees! @Saints #BoilerUp #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/Pm1evhh5es— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 9, 2018
Celebrities
Way to go @drewbrees!!! Amazing achievement for an amazing guy! pic.twitter.com/ZwDlVNnATL— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 9, 2018
Drewwwwwwww! Congrats xox @drewbrees @Saints pic.twitter.com/njbmQw14o5— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) October 9, 2018
Congrats to our friend @drewbrees on making NFL history last night!! #legend pic.twitter.com/0A7N1YUPkq— Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) October 9, 2018
I ❤️ @DrewBrees. https://t.co/IPBuWc64bk— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 9, 2018
Congrats to @drewbrees and the New Orleans @Saints for breaking Peyton Manning's record and becoming the @NFL's all-time passing leader! #saints #DrewBrees #CongratsDrewBrees pic.twitter.com/Ah4DzqPB6W— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 9, 2018
View this post on Instagram
You know that Tuesday isn’t normally my fav day but it is following @Saints victory Monday night...congrats to @drewbrees for becoming the NFL’s all-time leading passer! Very appreciative of how well Drew represents the black & gold and the city of New Orleans. #WhoDatNation 🙌🏾
Politicians
Congratulations to Drew Brees on the all time passing record. Always a class act.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2018
More of that BREES of hope I was talking about. I’ll always remember being there when @drewbrees set the record for career passing yards. Congrats Drew! Who Dat! @Saints https://t.co/7z6zWvFowi— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 9, 2018
BIG NIGHT in the Superdome as @drewbrees prepares to break the @NFL's all-time passing record en route to a @Saints win against the Redskins on #MNF!#GoSaints #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/EEgZPN5elo— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 9, 2018
Congratulations to @drewbrees on achieving the NFL’s all time passing record! Thank you for representing the city of New Orleans and making all of the #WhoDatNation proud.— Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) October 9, 2018
Congratulations to @drewbrees NFL’s all-time passing leader! #AllTimeGreat #WhoDat— Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) October 9, 2018
.@SenJohnKennedy on Drew Brees' record-breaking night: "Not only is he a leader on the field, he also is a tremendous force of good off the field in Louisiana and New Orleans." https://t.co/1fjZEHMMoh— Heard on the Hill (@HeardontheHill) October 9, 2018
“Nothing’s given,— Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) October 9, 2018
everything’s earned.
God has equipped us for great works.”
What @drewbrees told his boys when he got the record and what he tells his kids every night. #WhoDat
Congratulations @drewbrees on this amazing achievement! The @Saints and our entire state are lucky to have you! #WhoDat #DrewDat https://t.co/kA2Z6KDMla— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) October 9, 2018
Wow what a night! Congrats @drewbrees — truly a legend!— Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) October 9, 2018